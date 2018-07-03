SearchCap: Google clarifies speed update, Google Ads, prioritizing SEO & more
Debra Mastaler on July 3, 2018 at 4:24 pm
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- 6 things Google Ads can now do automatically
Jul 3, 2018 by Frederick Vallaeys
Contributor Frederick Vallaeys looks at automated tools in the platform formerly known as AdWords, outlines how ‘smart’ automation works and what PPC professionals and account managers can do to further improve results.
- How to prioritize SEO tasks by impact
Jul 3, 2018 by Casie Gillette
How do you know if the SEO and content changes you’re making will benefit your site? Contributor Casie Gillette looks at ways to prioritize resources so they impact your bottom line and support your business objectives.
- Google’s July 4th doodle highlights most-searched-for recipes by state in the US
Jul 3, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
Google wants to help you prepare the most popular dishes for US Independence Day with this special Google doodle.
- Google clarifies the upcoming Speed Update only impacts the ‘slowest sites’
Jul 3, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
Google clarifies that if you have a fast site, making it faster ‘won’t change things’ with your rankings specific to the upcoming Speed Update.
- Google Data Studio now gains 16 months of Search Analytics data
Jul 2, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
Now you can get 16 months of Search Analytics data in the Data Studio, Search analytics API and the beta Search Console reports.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Instagram signs on to the time well spent movement with new ‘You’re all caught up’ notifications
Jul 3, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
Starting today, the app will start displaying a message that lets users know when they have seen every post in their feed from the last 48 hours.
- Instagram testing open-ended questions in Stories to make content more interactive
Jul 3, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
The Facebook-owned app confirmed it is testing a feature that would let users include open-ended questions within a Story.
- Report: Feds widen scope of Facebook/Cambridge Analytica scandal probe
Jul 3, 2018 by Robin Kurzer
The FBI, the SEC and the FTC have reportedly joined the Department of Justice in the investigation, which will include a deeper look at Zuckerberg’s Congressional testimony.
- Post-GDPR, Purch points to 70 percent consent rates and the sweet spot for contextual targeting
Jul 3, 2018 by Barry Levine
Per this publishing/performance marketing platform, here’s how consent for data-based targeting and context for non-data targeting may thrive.
- Vistar launches online storefront for complete DOOH deals
Jul 3, 2018 by Barry Levine
Called Deals Discovery, it lets self-service ad buyers find, price and purchase outdoor signage entirely online.
Search News From Around The Web:
- 6 questions about redirects for SEO, Yoast
- Exploring the after effects of Google’s 2018 Core Algorithm Update, Search Engine People
- Google Insights: Queries used to find your business, Blumenthals
- How to Earn Links and Engagement with Link Magnets without Investing Countless Hours, RavenTools
- Meet the new Bing Ads Newsletter, Bing
- Our favorite talks at Google, Google
- The Case Against SKAGs, Wordstream
- The Challenge of Delivering a Personalized Customer Experience, KoMarketing
- What Are Your Website Analytics Telling You?, Upbuild
