SearchCap: Google+ closing down, Bing Ads Editor in-marketing audiences & Google My Business analytics
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Bing Ads Editor now supports in-market audiences
Oct 8, 2018 by Ginny Marvin
Manage in-market audience associations in bulk.
- Google to close Google+ after 7 years: A look back at the impact it once had on Google search
Oct 8, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
This should come as no surprise, Google is closing down Google+ over lack of use and security issues.
- Guide to the top marketing automation platforms
Oct 8, 2018 by Digital Marketing Depot
Regardless of your company’s size and marketing sophistication, marketing automation tools can provide the following benefits to the organization: Increased marketing efficiency. Enhanced ability to generate more and better qualified leads. A multichannel view of prospect behavior. Better alignment of sales and marketing goals. Improved lead conversion and ROI. MarTech Today’s “B2B Marketing Automation Platforms: […]
- 3 reasons why Google My Business search queries don’t match Search Console
Oct 8, 2018 by Joy Hawkins
If you work in local search, are you regularly checking the Search Query report in Google My Business Insights? Here’s why you should be.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Google to shutter Google+ following undisclosed data exposure
Oct 8, 2018 by Greg Sterling
The final closure will happen in August 2019, but few marketers will suffer as a result.
- Choosing an enterprise call analytics platform
Oct 8, 2018 by Digital Marketing Depot
The smartphone continues to drive inbound call volume to businesses, as mobile becomes a key touchpoint along the omnichannel customer journey. BIA/Kelsey predicts the number of mobile calls to businesses will reach 125 billion in 2018, and jump to 170 billion by 2020. Call analytics play a vital role in establishing the relationship between online […]
- Brandwatch, Crimson Hexagon merger gives rise to social-based market intelligence
Oct 5, 2018 by Barry Levine
With Crimson Hex’s strength in machine learning and Brandwatch’s in scale and UI, the CEO says, the newly integrated platform will reach out beyond social listening.
Search News From Around The Web:
- Google Successfully Amends Its AdWords TOS to Add Arbitration Clause–Trudeau v. Google, Eric Goldman
- Google: Other Sites Outranking You For Your Content While Sourcing You, Search Engine Roundtable
- Europe’s Android Ruling Gives Google Rivals a Glimmer of Hope, Bloomberg
- Featured Snippets Change Sources Often: Here’s Why, Stone Temple
- Google Algorithm Change hints of Medic Rollback, SISTRIX
- How to make AMP even faster, Accelerated Mobile Pages Project
- Bing Not Listening To Submit URL Webmaster Tools Feature, Search Engine Roundtable
- The new Google Safety Center comes to Europe: Helping you stay safe online, Google Blog
- UK court blocks suit against Google on alleged iPhone breach, ABC News
We're listening.
Have something to say about this article? Share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or our LinkedIn Group.