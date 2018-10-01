SearchCap: Google confirms ‘small’ update, fast-paced SEO, Findera search engine
Amy Gesenhues on October 1, 2018 at 4:00 pm
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- How to thrive within the fast-paced SEO environment
Oct 1, 2018 by Casie Gillette
There will always be new mistakes and new challenges. The key is to learn and evolve and make yourself a better marketer.
- Google confirms ‘small’ search ranking algorithm update this past week
Sep 29, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
Did you notice any changes to your web sites traffic or ranking in Google?
- Findera search engine helps recruiters find talent, sales find leads
Sep 28, 2018 by Barry Levine
The San Francisco-based startup’s new offering is free, enables multi-attribute searches and covers 130 million professionals worldwide.
- Report: Google to pay Apple $9 billion to remain default search engine on Safari
Sep 28, 2018 by Greg Sterling
If it’s accurate, Apple is making a boatload of money off of Google.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Publishers on Twitter can now monetize videos viewed by global audiences
Oct 1, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
Previously, publishers could only monetize organic video content within their home country feeds.
- Pinterest expected to hit $1 billion ad revenue by 2020
Oct 1, 2018 by Ginny Marvin
New ad products, including video, and a growing audience will put Pinterest’s average ad revenue per user in the US closer to Snapchat and Instagram, according to eMarketer.
- Pew: Internet adoption, social media usage have been flat since 2016
Oct 1, 2018 by Greg Sterling
While the overall numbers have peaked, there is still growth and change within categories.
- YouTube rolls out more ad extensions, incremental lift measurement
Oct 1, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
Video ad extensions will soon include actions like finding a movie showtime, downloading an app or booking a trip.
