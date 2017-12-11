Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: Google customer match, local SEO & SMX West
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- AdWords advertisers can use phone numbers & addresses for Google Customer Match targeting
Dec 11, 2017 by Ginny Marvin
Google Customer Match becomes more accessible to advertisers that don’t have large customer email lists.
- Max Born Google doodle marks 135th birthday of man behind the Born Rule in quantum theory
Dec 11, 2017 by Amy Gesenhues
Born was awarded the Nobel Prize in quantum mechanics for his theory, which serves as the foundation for nearly all quantum physics predictions.
- Search Engine Land’s Community Corner: Dixon Jones retiring from Majestic, UK Search Awards winners & how to speak at SMX
Dec 8, 2017 by Michelle Robbins
Our weekly roundup of news, announcements and events happening throughout the search marketing industry.
- 5 local search tactics your competitors probably aren’t using
Dec 11, 2017 by Sherry Bonelli
When you and your competitors are all adhering to local SEO best practices, how can you differentiate your business from the rest? Columnist Sherry Bonelli has some ideas.
- Robert Koch Google doodle honors German physician awarded the 1905 Nobel Prize in medicine
Dec 10, 2017 by Amy Gesenhues
Koch is credited with ushering in the Golden Age of bacteriology.
