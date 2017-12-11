Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

AdWords advertisers can use phone numbers & addresses for Google Customer Match targeting

Dec 11, 2017 by Ginny Marvin Google Customer Match becomes more accessible to advertisers that don’t have large customer email lists.

Max Born Google doodle marks 135th birthday of man behind the Born Rule in quantum theory

Dec 11, 2017 by Amy Gesenhues Born was awarded the Nobel Prize in quantum mechanics for his theory, which serves as the foundation for nearly all quantum physics predictions.

Search Engine Land’s Community Corner: Dixon Jones retiring from Majestic, UK Search Awards winners & how to speak at SMX

Dec 8, 2017 by Michelle Robbins Our weekly roundup of news, announcements and events happening throughout the search marketing industry.

5 local search tactics your competitors probably aren’t using

Dec 11, 2017 by Sherry Bonelli When you and your competitors are all adhering to local SEO best practices, how can you differentiate your business from the rest? Columnist Sherry Bonelli has some ideas.

