Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

YouTube now counts ‘engagement’ for YouTube for action ads at 10 seconds, not 30

Oct 15, 2018 by Ginny Marvin Google says the new attribution will better reflect the role of video in the customer journey, but it also changes the way advertisers are charged for views.

Last call! Secure your seat at SMX East now

Oct 15, 2018 by Search Engine Land Actionable SEO and SEM tactics that deliver amazing results: That’s what you’ll get by joining us next week for SMX® East, October 24-25 in New York City. Grab your All Access pass by October 23 and save $100 off on-site rates. Here’s what you’ll get: 34+ expert-led sessions, keynotes, and clinics tackling the latest in […]

Do you still need a PPC tool with the new Google Ads?

Oct 15, 2018 by Sponsored Content: Optmyzr On the surface, it’s easy to wrongly conclude that Google and Bing are automating PPC pros right out of relevance. Basic PPC tasks can now happen with very little human intervention through the Google and Bing interfaces — easy enough for a novice PPC manager to create and launch pretty good campaigns. That’s terrific. The […]