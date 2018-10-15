SearchCap: Google Discover ads, YouTube engagement metric & PPC tools
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- YouTube now counts ‘engagement’ for YouTube for action ads at 10 seconds, not 30
Oct 15, 2018 by Ginny Marvin
Google says the new attribution will better reflect the role of video in the customer journey, but it also changes the way advertisers are charged for views.
- Do you still need a PPC tool with the new Google Ads?
Oct 15, 2018 by Sponsored Content: Optmyzr
On the surface, it’s easy to wrongly conclude that Google and Bing are automating PPC pros right out of relevance. Basic PPC tasks can now happen with very little human intervention through the Google and Bing interfaces — easy enough for a novice PPC manager to create and launch pretty good campaigns. That’s terrific. The […]
- Native ad test in Google Discover feeds gets a new look
Oct 12, 2018 by Ginny Marvin
The ads reflect the new design of Google Discover, previously known as Google Feed.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Survey: People plan to use Amazon 3-to-1 over Google for holiday shopping
Oct 15, 2018 by Greg Sterling
What’s new and striking about this survey is the runaway gap between Amazon and everyone else.
- Facebook opens Audience Network SDK beta program for developers, publishers
Oct 15, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
Beta users will be able to give feedback on ways to improve the final tool and have the opportunity to earn Facebook advertising credits.
- Analysts agree: E-commerce sales set to deliver robust holiday retail growth
Oct 15, 2018 by Robin Kurzer
Deloitte forecasts up to a 22 percent increase in e-commerce sales, online sales are expected to reach $128 to $134 billion.
Search News From Around The Web:
- All Google Assistant headphones now feature Translate, 9to5Google
- Did Uber Steal Google’s Intellectual Property?, The New Yorker
- Google launches Motorbike Mode navigation in Kenya, first for Africa, Reuters
- Google Local Search With People Also Search For Feature, Search Engine Roundtable
- Google My Business Adds Clear Option To Attributes, Search Engine Roundtable
- Google Shopping Tab: Google in talks with Flipkart, Paytm, other companies to launch its ‘shopping’ tab in India, The Economic Times
- Google’s 20th Anniversary Updates – How They’ll Affect SEO, RankRanger
