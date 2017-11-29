Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: Google donate in search, Google Doodle & SEO SWOT
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- SEO SWOT Analysis: Focus your efforts in areas that deliver results
Nov 29, 2017 by Marcus Miller
Wondering where to start with your SEO strategy? Columnist Marcus Miller explains how to identify your business’s strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats to determine where best to direct your search marketing efforts.
- Google adds a donate button directly into search for US-based nonprofits
Nov 29, 2017 by Amy Gesenhues
Google says it started with organizations that have opted in via its Google for Nonprofits initiative and hopes more nonprofits will join.
- Gertrude Jekyll Google doodle marks 174th birthday of the famous British horticulturist
Nov 29, 2017 by Amy Gesenhues
Google invited British artist Ben Lewis Giles to create the colorful image celebrating Jekyll.
- Shopify meets call tracking
Nov 29, 2017 by Sponsored Content: CallTrackingMetrics
As we enter the 2020s, e-commerce is set to generate more than $480 billion in the US and nearly $2 trillion globally. And while Amazon takes a lot of credit for online everything, they’re hardly the only game in town. A significant chunk of online retail is generated by smaller players, thanks in part to […]
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Retailers, software might be eating your lunch, but it won’t eat everything
- The CMO’s guide to AI’s marketing impact for 2018
- Forecast: US display advertising to grow 70% by 2021, with social and mobile drivers
- Already the owner of Prime Day, Amazon dominates Black Friday & Cyber Monday mentions
- Taking on the duopoly: What are the mobile advertising alternatives to Facebook and Google?
- GDPR enforcement may be driven by fears of liability
- Has Apple already missed the smart speaker market?
- Shopify meets call tracking
- Looking to get out of the SEO business? Good!
- How your website redesign can sabotage your paid search efforts
- 5 B2B marketing non-predictions for 2018
Search News From Around The Web:
- Bing Shopping Ads Are On The Upswing (And Freaking Google Out), ignitevisibility.com
- Case Study: Does a 302 Redirect Pass PageRank with Google?, Kern Media
- ccTLD’s Not the Preferred Way to Localize for Google? – Growth Marketing and SEO, Eli Schwartz
- Google Hreflang Recommendation For Mobile First Index, Search Engine Roundtable
- How Do I Rank Higher in Google Local Search? Our Checklist for Local SEO, Bruce Clay
- Large-Scale Study: How to Rank for Featured Snippets in 2018, SEM Rush
- Query Deserves Diversity & Video Position Bidding in Google Search, Stone Temple
- Waze gains support for HOV lanes, motorcycles and voice activation, TechCrunch
