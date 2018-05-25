SearchCap: Google Doodle
Barry Schwartz on May 25, 2018 at 4:00 pm
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- James Wong Howe Google doodle honors influential cinematographer behind more than 100 US films
May 25, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
Today marks the 1934 release date of ‘The Thin Man,’ one of Howe’s most notable films.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Twitter introduces new US election candidate labels & launches its Political Campaigning Policy
- Facebook’s new rules for political & issue ads start today
- Introducing Search Engine Land’s ‘Guide to PPC’
- Samsung stung by $539 million jury verdict in Apple patent defeat
- Unauthorized Alexa conversation recording unnerved owner, called a mistake by Amazon
- After GDPR, here come the Unintended Consequences
Search News From Around The Web:
- Real-time Google Lens with redesigned UI begins rolling out [Gallery], 9to5Google
- Another Google Update Happening In May?, Search Engine Roundtable
- Apple Maps mislabeling locations in rural Canada, appleinsider.com
- Meta descriptions are going to be shorter again, Yoast
- How Not to Respond to Reviews: 10 Common Pitfalls, Street Fight
- How to Win With Guided Selling, Part 5: Organic Promotion, Seer Interactive
- The Rise of No-Click Search Results, PPC Hero
We're listening.
Have something to say about this article? Share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or our LinkedIn Group.