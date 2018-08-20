SearchCap: Google Drive rebrands, visual and voice search, Amazon’s ad opportunities & more
Debra Mastaler on August 20, 2018 at 4:00 pm
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- [Reminder] Ramp Up Your Amazon Ad Game: 5 tips for success
Aug 20, 2018 by Digital Marketing Depot
Amazon has emerged as the primary purchase channel of the US consumer. Nearly two-thirds of US households have Amazon Prime, and a whopping 92 percent of people who begin their purchase journey on Amazon buy on Amazon. But do you know how to leverage Amazon’s growing ad opportunities?
- How Visual and Voice Search Are Revitalizing The Role of SEO
Aug 20, 2018 by Jim Yu
Contributor Jim Yu outlines how savvy marketers are using voice and visual search to engage more meaningfully with audiences at each stage of their purchase journey.
- Google Drive’s rebrand to Google One includes offers for hotels found in Search
Aug 20, 2018 by Ginny Marvin
Deals on hotels found in Google Search are spotlighted in the Benefits section of the new Google One app, with plans to add more promotions from Google properties.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- You Got The Click! Now What?
Aug 20, 2018 by Digital Marketing Depot
Digital ad spend keeps rising: 70 percent of marketers expect to increase their paid social budgets this year, while 65 percent plan to spend more on search, according to Marin’s most recent “The State of Digital Advertising” report. But are your conversions keeping pace?
- Europe to punish sites for not removing ‘illegal content’ within one hour
Aug 20, 2018 by Greg Sterling
Regulations set to be published must be approved by the European Parliament and then EU member states.
- Nielsen links up with J.D. Power to create a new Auto Cloud
Aug 20, 2018 by Barry Levine
The exclusive arrangement makes Power’s auto sales data available for the first time for advertising and attribution.
Search News From Around The Web:
