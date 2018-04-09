Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Google is officially testing ‘more results’ button to load more search results

Apr 8, 2018 by Barry Schwartz Instead of making searchers click to the next page of search results, Google is testing showing more results on the same page.

Google My Business expands menu editor to support service menus

Apr 9, 2018 by Barry Schwartz You no longer need to be a restaurant to add your menu of services to your Google local listings.

How to align SEO and sales teams so everyone benefits

Apr 9, 2018 by Casie Gillette If your sales and SEO team need a refresher on how to work together, Columnist Casie Gillette has the answer with five communication tips that will get them talking in no time.

10 great reasons to attend SMX Advanced

Apr 9, 2018 by Search Engine Land The search marketing profession is defined by change. Tactics that work today are outdated next quarter. Platforms launch while others sunset. Pillars of the industry crumble in the blink of an eye. Serious search marketers know that in order to be the best versions of themselves, the smartest and most capable, they need to train. […]

SMB marketing survey finds only 3% use outside agency or vendor

Apr 8, 2018 by Greg Sterling Messaging and SEO seen as most effective digital tactics, Snapchat easiest to execute