SearchCap: Google drops paginated results, small business agency use & Google local services menu
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Google is officially testing ‘more results’ button to load more search results
Apr 8, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
Instead of making searchers click to the next page of search results, Google is testing showing more results on the same page.
- Google My Business expands menu editor to support service menus
Apr 9, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
You no longer need to be a restaurant to add your menu of services to your Google local listings.
- How to align SEO and sales teams so everyone benefits
Apr 9, 2018 by Casie Gillette
If your sales and SEO team need a refresher on how to work together, Columnist Casie Gillette has the answer with five communication tips that will get them talking in no time.
- 10 great reasons to attend SMX Advanced
Apr 9, 2018 by Search Engine Land
The search marketing profession is defined by change. Tactics that work today are outdated next quarter. Platforms launch while others sunset. Pillars of the industry crumble in the blink of an eye. Serious search marketers know that in order to be the best versions of themselves, the smartest and most capable, they need to train. […]
- SMB marketing survey finds only 3% use outside agency or vendor
Apr 8, 2018 by Greg Sterling
Messaging and SEO seen as most effective digital tactics, Snapchat easiest to execute
- María Félix Google doodle celebrates iconic actress from Golden Age of Mexican cinema
Apr 8, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
Félix’s breakout role came in the 1942 film,’El Peñón de las Ánimas.’
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Programmatic is an amazing tool for branding. Here’s how to use it.
- How Salesforce and Demandbase are handling GDPR for B2B
- How the acceleration of AI will drive digital transformation: Automation and personalization
- 10 great reasons to attend SMX Advanced
- Consumer groups file FTC complaint against YouTube for collecting kids’ personal data without parental consent
- AppNexus gives up MRC accreditations
- Survey: Chasm exists between brands and consumers on data privacy
- Facebook to require authorization and labeling on all political and ‘issue’ ads, verification of large Pages and more
Search News From Around The Web:
- 19 Extreme PPC Blunders, Portent
- Google As Website? The Recent Explosion in Knowledge Panel Features and Interactivity, Street Fight
- Google Confirms Chrome Usage Data Used to Measure Site Speed, Moz
- Google Search Console Job Posting Report Offers More Specific Errors, Search Engine Roundtable
- Google: Avoid Non-Head HTML Tags in Head Section of Pages, The SEM Post
- The Personal Skills You Want To Have On Your SEO Team, 32 Degrees Digital
- Why Search Ranking Factor Studies Can Mislead – Here’s Why #161, Stone Temple
