SearchCap: Google Dynamic Search ads, advanced speed optimization tips, Google penalties & more
Debra Mastaler on September 10, 2018 at 4:07 pm
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Google now shows dynamic search ad performance aggregated by landing page
Sep 10, 2018 by Ginny Marvin
The landing page report is one of three reports available for dynamic ad targets in the Google Ads interface.
- 3 ways retailers can amplify revenue on Google
Sep 10, 2018 by Digital Marketing Depot
Some combinations are more than complementary; they’re transformative. In those instances, the two components don’t simply augment one another, they actually evolve into something new and superior to what they were before. Retailers can apply this idea to their performance marketing strategies.
- Double down on speed optimization with these 9 advanced tips
Sep 10, 2018 by Aleh Barysevich
Does your site have a need, a need for speed? Here’s a breakdown of Google’s PageSpeed Insight Rules and best practice advice on optimizing web pages for greater speed performance.
- After Google manual actions expire, algorithms may handle some of those site penalties
Sep 10, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
Google has confirmed again that manual actions, human-driven search penalties, can expire over time.
- Elite SEM acquires CPC Strategy with an eye toward growing its Amazon practice
Sep 7, 2018 by Ginny Marvin
The e-commerce-focused agency has more than 125 employees and a proprietary retail search advertising optimization platform.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Customer Data Challenge: Improve martech efficiency and ROI with unified data
Sep 10, 2018 by Digital Marketing Depot
Unifying the data that resides in your martech stack is a huge challenge — one that costs US brands millions of dollars annually. Nearly half of marketers surveyed say data silos affect their ability to engage, support and meet customer needs.
- Pinterest says it has 250 million active monthly users
Sep 10, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
The social media platform touts more than 750 billion pins, up 75 percent over last year.
- LinkedIn brings Dynamic Ads into Campaign Manager platform
Sep 10, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
Advertisers will be able to create and manage Dynamic Ad campaigns and track how they are performing using LinkedIn’s ad management tool.
- Facebook advertisers can now manage where Instant Article, in-stream video ads appear
Sep 10, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
Advertisers are getting a more complete view of where their ads may be placed before a campaign, as well as more thorough publisher delivery reports.
Search News From Around The Web:
- #GTMTips: Format Value Option In Google Tag Manager Variables, Simo Ahava
- Bing’s New Automated Bidding Options: What’s the Scoop?, Acquisio
- Could Voice Search Technology Change the Dynamics of Brand Loyalty?, Skyword
- Expert Local Citation Survey: How Important Are Local SEO Citations?, BrightLocal
- Internal Linking & Mobile First: Large Site Crawl Paths in 2018 & Beyond, Moz
- Jack Ma to retire as Alibaba chairman, RetailDive
