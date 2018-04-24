Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: Google earnings, fake online reviews & paid search
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Reports: Fake reviews are a growing problem on Amazon, Google
Apr 24, 2018 by Greg Sterling
Facebook is reportedly the source of some of the fake review solicitations.
- Google posts $31.1B in total revenue, beats top- and bottom-line expectations
Apr 24, 2018 by Greg Sterling
The company reported nearly $27 billion in ad revenues.
- So many paid search campaigns, so little time. Here’s how to stay ahead of it all.
Apr 24, 2018 by Christi Olson
Saving time and money are top priorities for most search marketers, Contributor Christi Olson has five tips plus a bonus to help save time and money when optimizing search campaigns.
- Best practices for optimizing media-rich web page speed
Apr 24, 2018 by Digital Marketing Depot
Consumer media consumption is rapidly shifting from text to visual images. Website content that includes compelling images averages nearly twice as many views as text, and four times more customers would rather watch a video about a product than read about it. There has been explosive growth in the adoption of visual media to dramatically […]
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- 7 ways protections for online content are being eroded
- Facebook now letting users appeal posts that were removed for violating content standards
- YouTube removed more than 8M videos for violent & extremist content during Q4 2017
- Sharpen your digital marketing skills with an SMX Advanced workshop
- Facebook opens Authorization tab in Page settings for advertisers running political ads
Search News From Around The Web:
- New Data: How Google’s Organic & Paid CTRs Have Changed 2015-2018, SparkToro
- Screaming Frog Report Builder, On Page Rocks
- We researched longer meta descriptions: here are our findings, Yoast
- 7 Examples of How BlackHat SEOs Hurt You, The Internet & Everyone Else, cognitiveseo.com
- Google Says Linking To Noindexed URLs Is Not A Problem, Search Engine Roundtable
- HTTPS Migration Best Practices Before the Deadline, Outbrain Blog
- Index Bloat: Why Deleting Website Pages Is Great for SEO in 2018, Go Inflow
- PageRank Updated, SEO By The Sea
- Search Marketing Firm SEMRush Raises $40 Million to Fund Expansion, Wall Street Journal
- Summer vacation planning with Google, Google Blog
