Saving time and money are top priorities for most search marketers, Contributor Christi Olson has five tips plus a bonus to help save time and money when optimizing search campaigns.

Consumer media consumption is rapidly shifting from text to visual images. Website content that includes compelling images averages nearly twice as many views as text, and four times more customers would rather watch a video about a product than read about it. There has been explosive growth in the adoption of visual media to dramatically […]