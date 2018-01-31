Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: Google EU rivals, Bing Ads tracking fix & Google speed index update
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Google’s Page Speed Update does not impact indexing
Jan 31, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
In response to questions raised in the community, here’s clarification about how indexing is impacted by the Google Page Speed Update.
- Google EU shopping rivals complain antitrust remedies aren’t working
Jan 31, 2018 by Greg Sterling
They’re demanding more changes, saying their problems have intensified rather than improved since the EC ruling in June, 2017.
- 3 ways humans can do PPC better than machines alone
Jan 31, 2018 by Sponsored Content: Optmyzr
Artificial Intelligence is a hot topic in PPC, but until the machines fully take over day-to-day account management, there are a few key areas where human PPC pros can still add a lot of value. Use business data for bid management Bid management can be one of the most repetitive and boring tasks of managing […]
- Bing Ads has a conversion tracking fix for Apple’s Intelligent Tracking Prevention
Jan 31, 2018 by Ginny Marvin
Advertisers must enable auto-tagging of the Microsoft Click ID in their accounts to get consistent ad conversion tracking from Safari.
- Want to speak at SMX London? Here’s how
Jan 31, 2018 by Chris Sherman
SMX London takes place May 22-23, 2018, at etc.venues, 155 Bishopsgate, Liverpool St., London EC2M 3YD. To increase the odds of being selected, be sure to read the agenda. Understand what the sessions are about. Ensure that your pitch is on target to the show’s audience and the session. Please also be very specific about […]
- CallRail adds a keyword recommendation tool to its phone call listening platform
Jan 31, 2018 by Robin Kurzer
The company says its AI-powered tool is the first in market.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- What to get right before launching a global business
- Channel your inner explorer to find link-building prospects
- How location data accuracy leads to stronger personalization
- 6 hot trends travel brands should watch in 2018
- Innovid partners with mobile ad platforms to upgrade VAST
- Conversica expands channels, markets with Intelligens acquisition
- Anthony Noto left Twitter’s ad business in a better place despite revenue declines, say ad buyers
- Big companies are treating Amazon like a branding channel
- The big list of Super Bowl LII ads: Amazon, M&Ms, Budweiser & more offer sneak peeks of game day spots
- 3 ways humans can do PPC better than machines alone
- Instagram adds option to schedule posts via new Graph API as old Platform API nears shutdown
- Are you getting credit for all of your organic visits from GMB?
- Facebook will ban all ads promoting cryptocurrency
Search News From Around The Web:
- A Closer Look at the New Search Console Beta Experience, LinkedIn
- Delayed Growth of Close Variants Following Google Changes Now Becoming Clear, Merkle
- Get help with cheaper flights and potential flight delays this winter, Google Blog
- Google Search Console May Show Clicks To HTTP After Site Migration To HTTPS, Search Engine Roundtable
- Google: using your health records to predict whether you’ll live or die, Mercury News
- How to find long-term PPC & SEO opportunities in Google Analytics, Portent
- Language Use on Yandex, Russian Search Marketing
- NEW BrightEdge Insights Your Personal Data Analyst, Brightedge
- SearchResearch Challenge (1/31/19): What’s going on in these photos?, SearchReSearch
- Tell Me What You Want – A Guide to Successful SEO Campaigns, Smokehouse SEO
We're listening.
Have something to say about this article? Share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or our LinkedIn Group.