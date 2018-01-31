Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Google’s Page Speed Update does not impact indexing

Jan 31, 2018 by Barry Schwartz In response to questions raised in the community, here’s clarification about how indexing is impacted by the Google Page Speed Update.

Google EU shopping rivals complain antitrust remedies aren’t working

Jan 31, 2018 by Greg Sterling They’re demanding more changes, saying their problems have intensified rather than improved since the EC ruling in June, 2017.

3 ways humans can do PPC better than machines alone

Jan 31, 2018 by Sponsored Content: Optmyzr Artificial Intelligence is a hot topic in PPC, but until the machines fully take over day-to-day account management, there are a few key areas where human PPC pros can still add a lot of value. Use business data for bid management Bid management can be one of the most repetitive and boring tasks of managing […]

Bing Ads has a conversion tracking fix for Apple’s Intelligent Tracking Prevention

Jan 31, 2018 by Ginny Marvin Advertisers must enable auto-tagging of the Microsoft Click ID in their accounts to get consistent ad conversion tracking from Safari.

Want to speak at SMX London? Here’s how

Jan 31, 2018 by Chris Sherman SMX London takes place May 22-23, 2018, at etc.venues, 155 Bishopsgate, Liverpool St., London EC2M 3YD. To increase the odds of being selected, be sure to read the agenda. Understand what the sessions are about. Ensure that your pitch is on target to the show’s audience and the session. Please also be very specific about […]