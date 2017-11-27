Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Google warns webmasters not to use misleading event markup

Nov 27, 2017 by Barry Schwartz Google can penalize your website if you use event markup in a misleading manner.

Looking to get out of the SEO business? Good!

Nov 27, 2017 by Jeremy Knauff The SEO industry is becoming more difficult than ever, and columnist Jeremy Knauff explains why that is a great thing for the industry as a whole.

Want to speak at SMX West? Here’s how

Nov 27, 2017 by Chris Sherman The agenda for our upcoming SMX West show is live and we’ve opened up our “speaking pitch” form for select sessions for the show, taking place on March 13 – 15, 2018 at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California. To increase the odds of being selected, be sure to read the agenda. Understand […]

Google showing knowledge graph data in local panels

Nov 27, 2017 by Barry Schwartz Google is merging the local panel and knowledge graph panels into one for some searches related to big companies with many local venues.

Search in Pics: Android candy dispenser, Google Jiu Jitsu shirt & Bing partner plaque

Nov 24, 2017 by Barry Schwartz In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more. Happy Thanksgiving cupcakes: Source: Instagram Android candy dispenser: Source: Twitter Google custom Jiu Jitsu shirt: Source: […]

How your website redesign can sabotage your paid search efforts

Nov 27, 2017 by Pauline Jakober Relaunching a website can be very exciting for a business, but columnist Pauline Jakober warns that without careful planning, a redesign can damage your PPC program.

2-step methodology for dealing with PPC performance downturns

Nov 24, 2017 by Jeff Baum What happens when your paid search campaigns are experiencing a sudden and unexpected performance drop? Columnist Jeff Baum shows how to handle this situation — without losing your clients’ trust.

Coming to terms with fake reviews

Nov 24, 2017 by Kevin Lee In the same way that Google considers some forms of SEO to be unacceptable, they and other review sites dislike any reviews that aren’t organic — yet fake reviews are still prevalent. Columnist Kevin Lee discusses the scope of the problem and why you should resist the temptation to solicit fake reviews.