SearchCap: Google event schema penalty, knowledge graph local panels & fake reviews
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Google warns webmasters not to use misleading event markup
Nov 27, 2017 by Barry Schwartz
Google can penalize your website if you use event markup in a misleading manner.
- Looking to get out of the SEO business? Good!
Nov 27, 2017 by Jeremy Knauff
The SEO industry is becoming more difficult than ever, and columnist Jeremy Knauff explains why that is a great thing for the industry as a whole.
- Want to speak at SMX West? Here’s how
Nov 27, 2017 by Chris Sherman
The agenda for our upcoming SMX West show is live and we’ve opened up our “speaking pitch” form for select sessions for the show, taking place on March 13 – 15, 2018 at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California. To increase the odds of being selected, be sure to read the agenda. Understand […]
- Google showing knowledge graph data in local panels
Nov 27, 2017 by Barry Schwartz
Google is merging the local panel and knowledge graph panels into one for some searches related to big companies with many local venues.
- Search in Pics: Android candy dispenser, Google Jiu Jitsu shirt & Bing partner plaque
Nov 24, 2017 by Barry Schwartz
In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more. Happy Thanksgiving cupcakes: Source: Instagram Android candy dispenser: Source: Twitter Google custom Jiu Jitsu shirt: Source: […]
- Don’t forget! RSVP for the ‘SEO in 2018’ webinar.
Nov 27, 2017 by Digital Marketing Depot
SEO is constantly changing, and what worked well last year may not work at all now. With new technologies and new rules constantly evolving, it’s critical to stay on top of the latest developments. In this webinar, we’ll sit down with two of the industry’s top experts to examine what SEOs need to know about […]
- How your website redesign can sabotage your paid search efforts
Nov 27, 2017 by Pauline Jakober
Relaunching a website can be very exciting for a business, but columnist Pauline Jakober warns that without careful planning, a redesign can damage your PPC program.
- 2-step methodology for dealing with PPC performance downturns
Nov 24, 2017 by Jeff Baum
What happens when your paid search campaigns are experiencing a sudden and unexpected performance drop? Columnist Jeff Baum shows how to handle this situation — without losing your clients’ trust.
- Coming to terms with fake reviews
Nov 24, 2017 by Kevin Lee
In the same way that Google considers some forms of SEO to be unacceptable, they and other review sites dislike any reviews that aren’t organic — yet fake reviews are still prevalent. Columnist Kevin Lee discusses the scope of the problem and why you should resist the temptation to solicit fake reviews.
- Thanksgiving Google doodle turkey pardons itself & takes leave from any dinner traditions
Nov 23, 2017 by Amy Gesenhues
“Unlike his domesticated brethren,” writes Google, “the Turkey in today’s Doodle is taking flight…from the Thanksgiving table.”
