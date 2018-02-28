Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: Google expands featured snippets, voice search ranking study & Rand Fishkin moves on
Barry Schwartz on February 28, 2018 at 4:00 pm
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Multifaceted featured snippets begin rolling out in Google search results
Feb 28, 2018 by Michelle Robbins
Google updates the search results features with an expanded featured snippet targeting broad, nuanced queries
- Study: 11 voice search ranking factors analyzed
Feb 28, 2018 by Greg Sterling
Some of the findings confirm and some upend conventional wisdom.
- Unit economics: The foundation of a good SEM campaign
Feb 28, 2018 by Kevin Lee
Contributor Kevin Lee outlines how SEM campaigns can benefit from applying smarter business unit economics and asking rational questions.
- Rand Fishkin leaves Moz, announces a new start-up
Feb 28, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
After 17 years of working at the company he co-founded, Fishkin is starting a new company around influencer and audience intelligence.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
Search News From Around The Web:
