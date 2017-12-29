Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: Google Express search promo, SEO goals & search pictures
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- New test prominently showcases Google Express in mobile search results
Dec 29, 2017 by Ginny Marvin
A test includes a new callout and ad treatment for the shopping program in mobile search results.
- A year in review: Search Engine Land’s top 10 columns of 2017
Dec 29, 2017 by Jessica Thompson
We conclude our year-in-review series by calling out our most popular columns of 2017, which covered subjects ranging from technical SEO tips to local search updates and more.
- SMART goals for SEO
Dec 29, 2017 by Marcus Miller
How can you set and achieve aggressive yet realistic SEO goals in 2018? Columnist Marcus Miller explains what SMART goals are and how to apply them to your SEO campaigns.
- Search in Pics: Google Christmas tree in a police box, office ski lift & who’s working
Dec 29, 2017 by Barry Schwartz
In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more. Google’s Boulder office has a ski lift: Source: Twitter Google has a Christmas tree in a […]
