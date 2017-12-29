Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

New test prominently showcases Google Express in mobile search results

Dec 29, 2017 by Ginny Marvin A test includes a new callout and ad treatment for the shopping program in mobile search results.

A year in review: Search Engine Land’s top 10 columns of 2017

Dec 29, 2017 by Jessica Thompson We conclude our year-in-review series by calling out our most popular columns of 2017, which covered subjects ranging from technical SEO tips to local search updates and more.

SMART goals for SEO

Dec 29, 2017 by Marcus Miller How can you set and achieve aggressive yet realistic SEO goals in 2018? Columnist Marcus Miller explains what SMART goals are and how to apply them to your SEO campaigns.