Most small businesses can perform a simple audit and improve their SEO considerably without involving an agency. Ten steps you can take to get started.

When Google appeared on the scene two decades ago, it quickly outshone popular search engines such as AltaVista, Infoseek and Lycos for two primary reasons. First, most search services were caught up in what would prove to be a fatal fad: turning their home pages into a “portal” for the internet while neglecting their core […]