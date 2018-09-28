SearchCap: Google family led icon, link building and SEO audits
- A basic SEO audit for small businesses
Sep 28, 2018 by Marcus Miller
Most small businesses can perform a simple audit and improve their SEO considerably without involving an agency. Ten steps you can take to get started.
- Google adds new ‘family-led’ attribute to Google My Business profile
Sep 28, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
Joining the women-led and veteran-led icons is a new family-led icon for your Google local listings.
- Link building in the age of content skeptics
Sep 28, 2018 by Chris Sherman
When Google appeared on the scene two decades ago, it quickly outshone popular search engines such as AltaVista, Infoseek and Lycos for two primary reasons. First, most search services were caught up in what would prove to be a fatal fad: turning their home pages into a “portal” for the internet while neglecting their core […]
- 50 million Facebook user accounts hacked
Sep 28, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
After discovering the security breach on September 25, Facebook says it doesn’t know if any information was accessed.
- For Scott Brinker, marketing is designed to balance the ‘4 Forces’
Sep 28, 2018 by Barry Levine
In a recent essay, the MarTech Conference chair pointed to the necessary give-and-take between automation and humanization, centralization and decentralization.
- Facebook targets ads with data users didn’t share with the platform
Sep 28, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
Researchers reveal Facebook is using phone numbers identified via friends’ contact lists and numbers entered for two-factor authentication to target ads.
- 33Across launches ‘first open exchange with only viewable inventory’
Sep 27, 2018 by Barry Levine
The ad platform’s new AttentionX exchange scores ad space pre-exchange, making a viewability guarantee ‘superfluous.’
- Video platform Innovid launches first multi-platform OTT video-ad composing tool
Sep 27, 2018 by Barry Levine
The OTT Composer allows a user to create one interactive video ad that is then rendered for many different environments.
- Google CEO will testify before U.S. House panel in November, Reuters
- Google could pay Apple $9 billion this year to be the default search engine on iPhones, Business Insider
- Google Executive Declines to Say If China Censors Its Citizens, The Intercept
- How Google became an architect of reality, Slate
- Possible Google Search Algorithm Update On September 27th, Search Engine Roundtable
- Surprising SEO A/B Test Results – Whiteboard Friday, Moz
- Wear OS review: Google puts usability first, Engadget
