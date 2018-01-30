Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: Google featured snippets, Bing Ads audience segmentation & link building
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Google publishes comprehensive guide to featured snippets
Jan 30, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
Learn more about how Google’s featured work, the variations and some of the challenges Google faces with these snippets.
- What to get right before launching a global business
Jan 30, 2018 by Thomas Stern
Columnist Thomas Stern shares how taking care of business at home helps ensure global success.
- Channel your inner explorer to find link-building prospects
Jan 30, 2018 by Julie Joyce
Columnist Julie Joyce shares tips and tricks for finding link-building prospects
- How to use brand mentions for SEO, or the linkless future of link building
Jan 30, 2018 by Sponsored Content: Awario
Google has used links to determine the authority of websites since its early days: the idea of webpages casting “votes” for other pages by linking to them is at the core of the PageRank algorithm. This led to the rise of numerous manipulative link tactics. Google reacted with the Penguin update and manual penalties; link […]
- Bing Ads’ new Audience Segmentation feature makes list performance comparisons a breeze
Jan 30, 2018 by Ginny Marvin
Advertisers can quickly see performance by audience and benchmark against non-targeted users.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Recognizing the subtle signs that point to possible ad fraud
- Customer loyalty: A key ingredient for successful local search results
- Survey: Amazon, Google top SMB ‘Trust Index’
- The 5 Big Disruptions to Marketing in 2018
- Ad tech firms join PageFair’s new Perimeter initiative for GDPR-compliant ad targeting
- Cisco study: Data privacy issues can delay sales
- Educators, doctors and kid advocates call on Facebook to end ‘Messenger Kids’
- Bringing creative in-house: 8 steps for avoiding disaster
- 5 New Year’s resolutions for your PPC campaigns
- Facebook will prioritize local news while still de-prioritizing news overall
Search News From Around The Web:
- 7 Mobile-Friendly Navigation Best Practices, BruceClay.com
- Apple rolls out transit directions in Milwaukee, Wis., and Omaha, Neb., Apple Insider
- How Google May Determine Similar Local Entities, Go Fish Digital
- Beginner‘s Guide to Identifying and Recovering from a Google Penalty, SEM Rush
- Do not (blindly) trust Ahref Domain Rating (DR), Waimea.dk
- Google Says Our Search Algorithms Don’t Try To Figure Out Reading Levels, Search Engine Roundtable
- How to get more Google customer reviews on Google Maps?, Vertical Leap
- How to Pitch Your SEO / Marketing Tool to Me, SEO Smarty
- Marketing Predictions for 2018: The Future of SEO & Content, Conductor
- What is multilingual SEO?, Yoast
