SearchCap: Google Finance redesign, dynamic search results & Google Trends
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Google launches new Google Finance features in search and drops the portfolio feature
Nov 28, 2017 by Barry Schwartz
Check out the new Google Finance, which means many will lose the “portfolio” feature in the old Google Finance.
- Google Trends now shows data for YouTube search, Google Shopping, News search & Image search
Nov 28, 2017 by Amy Gesenhues
Google says it aims to open up more data to show what’s being searched around the world.
- Auction Insights 3: The final script
Nov 28, 2017 by Daniel Gilbert
Columnist Daniel Gilbert shares his updated Auction Insights script, which helps you keep track of what your competitors are doing.
- The changing SERP: Understanding and adapting to dynamic search results
Nov 28, 2017 by Jim Yu
Search results have become more personalized and dynamic over the years, creating a more challenging SEO environment for search and content marketers. But columnist Jim Yu shows how these changes can create opportunities for those willing to do the work.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
Search News From Around The Web:
