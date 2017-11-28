Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Google launches new Google Finance features in search and drops the portfolio feature

Nov 28, 2017 by Barry Schwartz Check out the new Google Finance, which means many will lose the “portfolio” feature in the old Google Finance.

Google Trends now shows data for YouTube search, Google Shopping, News search & Image search

Nov 28, 2017 by Amy Gesenhues Google says it aims to open up more data to show what’s being searched around the world.

Auction Insights 3: The final script

Nov 28, 2017 by Daniel Gilbert Columnist Daniel Gilbert shares his updated Auction Insights script, which helps you keep track of what your competitors are doing.