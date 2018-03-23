Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

To comply with GDPR, Google asks publishers to manage user-data consent for ad targeting in EU

Mar 23, 2018 by Greg Sterling Publishers are being asked to manage the consent process on behalf of Google.

AdWords now shows ad version history

Mar 22, 2018 by Ginny Marvin Compare old ad variations in the new AdWords interface.

The power of podcasting: How to boost your reputation and search engine rankings

Mar 23, 2018 by Sherry Bonelli Podcasting is hot and a must-use SEO tactic, says contributor Sherry Bonelli. Here is Part 1 of a three-part series on how to use podcasts to boost your SEO and brand reputation.

Proposed EU consumer rules to force ‘marketplaces’ to reveal ‘default ranking criteria’

Mar 23, 2018 by Greg Sterling Penalties will be stronger, and there will be an individual right of action.

The new Google AdWords interface is coming soon. Are you ready?

Mar 23, 2018 by Mona Elesseily Bagpipe music in AdWords? Contributor Mona Elessily lists pros and cons of the new Google AdWords interface as she sees and hears it.

Community Corner: Spotlight on Search Engine Land Award Winner DAC Group

Mar 23, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues An interview series highlighting 2017’s award winners: A look at the work they accomplished and the results they achieved.

Search in Pics: Google Home donut truck, alligators at the GooglePlex & celebrating St. Patrick’s Day

Mar 23, 2018 by Barry Schwartz In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more. Google Home Mini donut truck: Source: Twitter Alligators at the GooglePlex: Source: Instagram A cheesy Google […]

How machine learning gives search and digital marketers an advantage

Mar 23, 2018 by Digital Marketing Depot This e-book from Acquisio describes the data science behind machine learning and how marketers are harvesting this science to solve complex problems. Learn the challenges, the benefits and the risks around machine learning technology. After reading this e-book, you’ll understand: The theory behind the emerging fields of data science. How machine learning martech can help […]