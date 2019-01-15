Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

An account-based marketing (ABM) strategy recognizes that B2B purchase decisions are often made by a group of individuals within the company. ABM tools automate many of the data and workflow processes that enable this approach. This 60-page guide from MarTech Today brings together everything you need to know about account-based marketing tools and implementing this software […]

In comparison with other ad placements, Gmail ads are less competitive and can help build brand awareness from within a potential customer’s inbox.

The company had been using OpenStreetMap.

Holiday shoppers spent record-breaking $126 billion online in 2018

Jan 15, 2019 by Robin Kurzer Mobile drove more than half of holiday visits to retailer sites, delivered one-third of the revenue.

Everything is e-commerce: Big takeaways from CES

Jan 15, 2019 by John Cassillo Attracting positive consumer attention, with consent-driven data, puts creative at the forefront with only a razor-thin margin for error.

Amazon enables dynamic bidding, bid adjustments for Sponsored Products ads

Jan 15, 2019 by Ginny Marvin Advertisers can opt-into automated bidding and tailor bids for the search ads by page placement.

Jan 15, 2019 by Scott Brinker Customer expectations are rising. Management is demanding results. And the technologies to satisfy them both are evolving faster than most organizations can implement. Sound familiar? Then we suggest you attend The MarTech® Conference, April 3-5 in San Jose. Here’s why. We feel your pain… Need to demonstrate ROI? Break down the silos? Get management buy-in? […]

RE/MAX rolls out new DIY video capability for agents

Jan 15, 2019 by Robin Kurzer The real estate company’s self-serve platform is the latest tool making it easy for marketers to produce video at scale.

6 tactics for PPC marketers to save time, reduce stress and improve performance

Jan 15, 2019 by Amy Bishop Here’s a checklist to make sure you’re as organized as possible to start this year off on the right foot.

Salesforce launches Einstein Visual Search for retailer product discovery

Jan 14, 2019 by Barry Levine This capability is one of several enhancements announced Monday that lets marketers provide more intelligent product choices.

Gartner: What the post-disruptive marketing landscape will look like

Jan 14, 2019 by Barry Levine The research firm predicts the fall of CX as top priority, the advantages of user-controlled data, the automated generation of content at scale and a cutback in marketing analytics.

WordPress, Google team on new CMS and monetization for local news publishers

Jan 14, 2019 by Greg Sterling The platform will offer “out-of-the-box integrations” with various ad and subscription systems, including Google’s.