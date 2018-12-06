SearchCap: Google hack removal, Allo goes goodbye & responsive search ads
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Google rolling out more features for responsive search ads, adding 10 languages
Dec 6, 2018 by Ginny Marvin
New tools in the web interface are designed to make creating RSAs easier.
- Missed opportunities: Here’s a checklist to stay on track
Dec 6, 2018 by Mona Elesseily
Companies of all sizes make similar mistakes and these common ones can be avoided when you’re paying attention to the details.
- Google shutting down Allo, where Google Assistant made its debut
Dec 6, 2018 by Greg Sterling
The company is investing in Duo and Android Messages, where it says it’s seeing consumer traction.
- What we learned when Google deindexed our site for a day
Dec 6, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
What can you do if you get deindexed by Google? These are lessons we learned.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Marketo announces new entry-level certification for marketers
Dec 6, 2018 by Barry Levine
The Certified Associate credential requires passing an online exam about such basic topics as marketing automation and email campaign management.
- Declining engagement, conversions cast shadows on otherwise sunny Black Friday weekend
Dec 6, 2018 by Robin Kurzer
What marketers can learn from the downsides of a record-breaking holiday sales weekend.
- The new best practices for digital brand storytelling
Dec 6, 2018 by Julian Baring
People have been telling stories for thousands of years, and the elements of what makes a good story have changed precious little in that time. Through the stories we tell, we not only entertain and connect with others, but we also convey information about our own beliefs, tastes and aspirations. Brands use stories in the […]
- Amazon ad spend up 3.5X Thanksgiving week compared to pre-holiday ad investments
Dec 5, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
Digital ad platform Kenshoo says clients spent 2.2 times as much on Amazon native ads during Cyber Monday compared to Prime Day.
Search News From Around The Web:
- 2/3rds Of SEOs Think Google Shouldn’t Delist A Hacked Site, Search Engine Roundtable
- Google Images Best Practices Guide Updated?, Search Engine Roundtable
- Proposed copyright rules: bad for small publishers, European consumers and online services, Google Blog
- Reducing gender bias in Google Translate, Google Blog
- The Guide to Building Linked Unstructured Citations for Local SEO, Moz
- You have to know the past to understand the present – Case Study Patient.co.uk, SISTRIX
We're listening.
Have something to say about this article? Share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or our LinkedIn Group.