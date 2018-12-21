SearchCap: Google Home is really smart, Google pronounce & Congress
- How to create landing pages that convert
Dec 21, 2018 by Digital Marketing Depot
If you’re looking to gather leads for your business, you need to have a landing-page strategy. Like every other marketing tactic, this can be done well or it can be done poorly. To see the greatest return on their investment, businesses need to build effective landing pages, then test and optimize them to maximize conversion […]
- Google Home wins smart speaker IQ test but Siri beats Alexa and Cortana
Dec 21, 2018 by Greg Sterling
Alexa had the most noticeable improvement according to the test results, nearly matching Google for general information queries.
- Google is testing a pronunciation feature in web search
Dec 21, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
Check out this cool new feature Google is experimenting with in search.
- Opinion: Congress needs to do their homework on search engines
Dec 21, 2018 by Shari Thurow
During a Dec. 11 hearing, congressional representatives questioning Google’s CEO demonstrated their lack of knowledge about how search engines actually work.
- Initiative CEO calls out Facebook, says he’s advising clients to pull ads
Dec 21, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
Mat Baxter, CEO of Initiative ad agency, took to LinkedIn to criticize Facebook over the latest revelations it had shared more data than previously disclosed.
- In-app advertising has come a long way: Here’s why you should use it
Dec 21, 2018 by Yoni Argaman
New developments for the in-app environment allow brands to measure viewability, fraud, data quality and attribution, similar to what advertisers are used to on mobile.
- Why first party data should be your first priority
Dec 21, 2018 by Mark Grether
Stringent privacy regulations are creating a variety of potential risks for agencies and brands without access to data.
- Back to Basics: Maximize your YouTube advertising
Dec 21, 2018 by Bruce Budkofsky
YouTube is a ‘reference engine’ and advertisers can leverage it to define their target audience. But like other social media platforms, brand safety must be considered.
- Apple appoints AI chief John Giannandrea to exec team, CNBC
- Canonicalizing Your Site: Understanding the Why and How, BrightEdge SEO Blog
- A slice of Google: looking back on 2018, Google Blog
- Baidu Maps tests traffic alarm for emergency services, TechNode
- Google Link Schemes Adds Clause About Contractually Requiring Follow Links Against Guidelines, Search Engine Roundtable
- How to: Check Your Site For Spam Links Using Screaming Frog, Portent
