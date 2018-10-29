Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Google launches new design for hotel search results

Oct 29, 2018 by Barry Schwartz After months of testing, Google has released a new design for the hotel search results.

Google.com mobile home page no longer just a search box, now shows Google Discover feed

Oct 28, 2018 by Barry Schwartz Your mobile Google home page now shows Google Discover by default.

Tips to be more productive in Google Ads, Bing Ads interfaces

Oct 28, 2018 by Ginny Marvin Julie Friedman Bacchini and Ted Ives shared their advice at SMX East.

Bing’s ‘Quest for Intelligent Search’ at SMX East

Oct 26, 2018 by Eric Enge Search has come a long way and, in a keynote talk Wednesday, Christi Olson and Frederic Dubut painted a picture of what the future might hold.

Drive SEO results with artificial intelligence

Oct 29, 2018 by Digital Marketing Depot One of the more powerful subsets of Artificial Intelligence (AI) being used these days in SEO is machine learning, which deals specifically with the training of algorithms, or understanding how and why algorithms work. But machine learning is only as good as the data it is operating on. Part of what makes a great use […]