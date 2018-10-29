SearchCap: Google home page, hotel redesign and Bing intelligent search
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Google launches new design for hotel search results
Oct 29, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
After months of testing, Google has released a new design for the hotel search results.
- Google.com mobile home page no longer just a search box, now shows Google Discover feed
Oct 28, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
Your mobile Google home page now shows Google Discover by default.
- Tips to be more productive in Google Ads, Bing Ads interfaces
Oct 28, 2018 by Ginny Marvin
Julie Friedman Bacchini and Ted Ives shared their advice at SMX East.
- Bing’s ‘Quest for Intelligent Search’ at SMX East
Oct 26, 2018 by Eric Enge
Search has come a long way and, in a keynote talk Wednesday, Christi Olson and Frederic Dubut painted a picture of what the future might hold.
- Drive SEO results with artificial intelligence
Oct 29, 2018 by Digital Marketing Depot
One of the more powerful subsets of Artificial Intelligence (AI) being used these days in SEO is machine learning, which deals specifically with the training of algorithms, or understanding how and why algorithms work. But machine learning is only as good as the data it is operating on. Part of what makes a great use […]
- Expert testing strategies for both low and high volume PPC accounts
Oct 29, 2018 by Ginny Marvin
Testing takes strategy no matter the account size, but low and high volume accounts have different needs. Amalia Fowler and Aaron Levy discussed testing from both perspectives at SMX East.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- 5 ways to make your holiday advertising campaigns more profitable
Oct 29, 2018 by Jacob Baadsgaard
It’s time to start thinking about a holiday advertising strategy to reach the right customer base.
- LinkedIn Sponsored Content can now be tracked via Google Campaign Manager
Oct 29, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
The Google Campaign Manager integration will support LinkedIn Sponsored Content for video, carousel ads, lead-gen forms and more.
- Vimeo integrates with LinkedIn to enable video publishing to company pages
Oct 29, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
Vimeo announced on Monday end-to-end integration with LinkedIn via its ‘Publish to Social’ feature.
- Is there a place for CRMs in a CDP world?
Oct 26, 2018 by Barry Levine
Pre-sold sales, unstructured data, multi-channel orchestration, clean identities with historical data are changing the terms of customer relationship tools.
We're listening.
