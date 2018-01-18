Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Study: 80% of Google Home results come from snippets

Jan 18, 2018 by Greg Sterling But they aren’t always the source of answers for Google Home.

Turn finger traffic to foot traffic

Jan 18, 2018 by Digital Marketing Depot Gone are the days when a consumer casually pops into a store and walks the aisles until she finds a product that suits her. Life is more hectic now, technology is more accessible, and consumers are becoming more purposeful in how they shop. According to an Adlucent survey, 70 percent of shoppers are multichannel consumers […]

What’s next for technical SEO?

Jan 18, 2018 by Patrick Stox As web technologies continue to grow and evolve, interest in technical SEO is growing along with it. Columnist Patrick Stox looks ahead to see what advancements are on the horizon and how these may impact technical SEO.

3 AdWords features you’re probably underutilizing

Jan 18, 2018 by Brett Middleton Columnist Brett Middleton explores three commonly underused AdWords features that can have a big impact on performance: ad variations, Gmail ads and campaign experiments.

YouTube sets stricter rules on videos that can carry ads

Jan 18, 2018 by Ginny Marvin Advertiser brand safety concerns are driving more changes at YouTube.