SearchCap: Google Home queries, Google My Business video bug & YouTube ad rules
- Study: 80% of Google Home results come from snippets
Jan 18, 2018 by Greg Sterling
But they aren’t always the source of answers for Google Home.
- Turn finger traffic to foot traffic
Jan 18, 2018 by Digital Marketing Depot
Gone are the days when a consumer casually pops into a store and walks the aisles until she finds a product that suits her. Life is more hectic now, technology is more accessible, and consumers are becoming more purposeful in how they shop. According to an Adlucent survey, 70 percent of shoppers are multichannel consumers […]
- What’s next for technical SEO?
Jan 18, 2018 by Patrick Stox
As web technologies continue to grow and evolve, interest in technical SEO is growing along with it. Columnist Patrick Stox looks ahead to see what advancements are on the horizon and how these may impact technical SEO.
- 3 AdWords features you’re probably underutilizing
Jan 18, 2018 by Brett Middleton
Columnist Brett Middleton explores three commonly underused AdWords features that can have a big impact on performance: ad variations, Gmail ads and campaign experiments.
- YouTube sets stricter rules on videos that can carry ads
Jan 18, 2018 by Ginny Marvin
Advertiser brand safety concerns are driving more changes at YouTube.
- Google My Business videos not showing up on your local listing? It’s a Google bug
Jan 18, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
No, you probably did not upload your videos incorrectly to Google My Business. Google confirmed a bug with the videos now showing and is working on fixing the issue.
