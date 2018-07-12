SearchCap: Google hotel ads, Bing testing icon, reviews impact ranking & more
Debra Mastaler on July 12, 2018 at 4:00 pm
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Google Posts adds ‘call now’ button
Jul 12, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
The new option within Google My Business lets you include your phone number as a call to action.
- Google brings Hotel Ads into the Google Ads platform, updates feed management hub
Jul 12, 2018 by Ginny Marvin
A new Hotel Ads campaign type is currently in beta.
- Google shows ‘People also search for’ suggestions in ad results, too
Jul 12, 2018 by Ginny Marvin
The feature has been showing in paid search results for several months.
- Do Google reviews impact local ranking?
Jul 12, 2018 by Joy Hawkins
Based on her research, contributor Joy Hawkins thinks reviews may play some part in how a local page ranks. Here is a case study that shows her findings.
- Ex-Googler John Giannandrea takes charge of Siri
Jul 12, 2018 by Greg Sterling
Apple has merged Siri and its machine learning groups under Giannandrea’s leadership.
- Bing is testing an ‘open in new window’ icon in the search results
Jul 12, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
While you can set your search settings to open all search results in a new window, Bing is testing an icon that lets you do that for each individual search result.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- You’ll love what the MarTech agenda has to offer
Jul 12, 2018 by Marketing Land
- Twitter testing Promoted Trend Spotlight ads that give brands space atop the Explore tab
Jul 12, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
Disney is the first advertiser to launch a campaign using the new ad unit.
- Where will Facebook’s growth come from? Instagram
Jul 12, 2018 by Brian Handly
Contributor Brian Handly shares research that reveals the surprising sophistication SMBs are employing in their advertising on Instagram.
- YouTube’s Copyright Match Tool finds videos uploaded without the creator’s permission
Jul 12, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
The first batch of creators to get access to the new tool will be limited to channels with more than 100,000 subscribers.
- IBM, Mediaocean announce blockchain consortium to tackle what’s wrong with ad tech
Jul 12, 2018 by Barry Levine
The effort, expected to launch by the end of this year, will track transactions on real-time programmatic platforms.
- Facebook receives $664,000 UK privacy fine, which could have been $1.9B under GDPR
Jul 12, 2018 by Greg Sterling
A US FTC investigation could also bring billions more in potential penalties.
- Twitter is removing locked accounts from follower counts
Jul 11, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
The company says most users will see a slight change in follower numbers, but users with a large number of followers may see a more significant drop.
- SMX Advanced 2018 Session Recap: Maximizing the Impact of Online Video Ads
Jul 11, 2018 by Joe Martinez
Thinking about adding video advertising to your marketing mix? Contributor Joe Martinez shares the video marketing tips he picked up from the Online Video Ads session at SMX Advanced.
- Facebook to begin testing new ‘Highlights’ feature that lets users save Stories
Jul 11, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
Facebook’s Stories Highlights will display as a horizontal scroll bar on a user’s profile.
We're listening.
