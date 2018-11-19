Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Cast your vote: Let’s give ‘exact match’ real meaning with a new name

Nov 19, 2018 by Ginny Marvin We’re holding a totally unauthorized vote to rename exact match. Cast your best ideas!

Send your team to SMX West to amplify learning and savings!

Nov 19, 2018 by Search Engine Land Thoughtful search marketing leaders are thinking even more than usual about their teams this time of year: Are their skills up-to-date? Are they motivated to do better work next year? How do I reward the high-performing members while staying within next year’s budget? Here’s how to check all of the objectives: Send your team to […]

Bing histograms reveal better business intelligence metrics with data distribution

Nov 19, 2018 by Kevin Klein Simple average is ok but histograms of your CPC data can help to better understand outlier data points. This is part one of a three-part series about Bing’s data distribution tools.

New design for hotel local pack now showing in Google search

Nov 19, 2018 by Barry Schwartz Google Hotel local pack got a redesign and adds an additional slot for four listings.

Google My Business Insights to get more recent data

Nov 19, 2018 by Barry Schwartz Google promised to reduce the latency of the Google My Business Insights reports and tools.

User comments in Google search restricted to live sports games

Nov 19, 2018 by Barry Schwartz No, searchers really can’t comment on Google search results. This is a sports feature for sport direct answers.

What should service area businesses be focusing on in search?

Nov 19, 2018 by Jamie Pitman Here’s some guidance for businesses to take advantage of a recent change in Google My Business to submit exact regions of operation rather than by address and radius.