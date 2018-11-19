SearchCap: Google hotel packs, impression share target & user comments in search
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Cast your vote: Let’s give ‘exact match’ real meaning with a new name
Nov 19, 2018 by Ginny Marvin
We’re holding a totally unauthorized vote to rename exact match. Cast your best ideas!
- Bing histograms reveal better business intelligence metrics with data distribution
Nov 19, 2018 by Kevin Klein
Simple average is ok but histograms of your CPC data can help to better understand outlier data points. This is part one of a three-part series about Bing’s data distribution tools.
- New design for hotel local pack now showing in Google search
Nov 19, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
Google Hotel local pack got a redesign and adds an additional slot for four listings.
- Google My Business Insights to get more recent data
Nov 19, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
Google promised to reduce the latency of the Google My Business Insights reports and tools.
- User comments in Google search restricted to live sports games
Nov 19, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
No, searchers really can’t comment on Google search results. This is a sports feature for sport direct answers.
- What should service area businesses be focusing on in search?
Nov 19, 2018 by Jamie Pitman
Here’s some guidance for businesses to take advantage of a recent change in Google My Business to submit exact regions of operation rather than by address and radius.
- Google releases Target Impression Share, its latest Smart Bidding strategy
Nov 16, 2018 by Ginny Marvin
The automated bidding feature aims to maximize reach and awareness.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Instagram strips out fake ‘likes’ tied to 3rd-party apps
Nov 19, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
Unilever CMO Keith Weed, who has been a longtime advocate for more transparency in advertising on digital platforms, said he is encouraged by the steps Instagram is taking to curb abuse.
- The decisioning dilemma: Getting the right combination of marketing tech to optimize engagement
Nov 19, 2018 by Alex Yoder
Being able to bring together the facets of customer engagement – and to do so automatically – is the true value of decisioning tools.
- Snapchat’s Lens Creative Partners program helps brands find AR filter creators
Nov 19, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
Introduced on Monday, the program is set to have have more than 100 certified AR Lens creators certified over the next several months.
Search News From Around The Web:
- Google News may shut over EU plans to charge tax for links, The Guardian
- Celebrating Mickey Mouse’s 90th anniversary with Google Home, Google Blog
- Google Discovered – Currently Not Indexed Help, Search Engine Roundtable
- Our Latest Intelligent Search Update, "Andromeda", Yandex
- PPC Budgets vs. Bids: What’s the Difference?, WordStream
- Tim Cook defends Apple’s search deals with Google, Engadget
