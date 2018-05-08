SearchCap: Google I/O, Google Posts with videos and image search guidelines updated
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Google Image Search updates guidelines, adding structured data, speed and more
May 8, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
Google has finally refreshed content for its image search publishing guidelines.
- Ask the SMXpert: Keyword research and copywriting
May 8, 2018 by Debra Mastaler
Contributor and SMXpert Christine Churchill answers keyword research and copywriting technique questions from attendees who participated in the SMX West 2018 Keyword Bootcamp.
- How to watch Google I/O 2018 keynotes
May 8, 2018 by Ginny Marvin
Google I/O is underway. Tune in now.
- Google Posts now accepting videos for some local businesses
May 8, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
Google Posts gets richer with the ability to upload videos to your messages.
- Beyond keywords: What really matters in SEO content
May 8, 2018 by Jessica Foster
Going beyond keywords to write high-quality content that attracts new customers and is SEO-friendly is the way to go, says contributor Jessica Foster. Here she shares eight ways to create content that satisfies people and engines.
- New AMP features announced for geotargeting content, as well as some GDPR support
May 8, 2018 by Michelle Robbins
The Accelerated Mobile Pages project released a new “amp-geo” component and full support for the “amp-consent” component which may help some publishers address GDPR compliance
- How to create landing pages that convert
May 8, 2018 by Digital Marketing Depot
If you’re looking to gather leads for your business, you need to have a landing-page strategy. Like every other marketing tactic, this can be done well or it can be done poorly. To see the greatest return on their investment, businesses need to build effective landing pages, then test and optimize them to maximize conversion […]
