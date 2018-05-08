Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Google Image Search updates guidelines, adding structured data, speed and more

May 8, 2018 by Barry Schwartz Google has finally refreshed content for its image search publishing guidelines.

Ask the SMXpert: Keyword research and copywriting

May 8, 2018 by Debra Mastaler Contributor and SMXpert Christine Churchill answers keyword research and copywriting technique questions from attendees who participated in the SMX West 2018 Keyword Bootcamp.

How to watch Google I/O 2018 keynotes

May 8, 2018 by Ginny Marvin Google I/O is underway. Tune in now.

Google Posts now accepting videos for some local businesses

May 8, 2018 by Barry Schwartz Google Posts gets richer with the ability to upload videos to your messages.

Beyond keywords: What really matters in SEO content

May 8, 2018 by Jessica Foster Going beyond keywords to write high-quality content that attracts new customers and is SEO-friendly is the way to go, says contributor Jessica Foster. Here she shares eight ways to create content that satisfies people and engines.

New AMP features announced for geotargeting content, as well as some GDPR support

May 8, 2018 by Michelle Robbins The Accelerated Mobile Pages project released a new “amp-geo” component and full support for the “amp-consent” component which may help some publishers address GDPR compliance