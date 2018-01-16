Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: Google image bug, starting SEO & AdWords keyword matches
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Google to fix reverse image search bug
Jan 15, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
“Pages that include matching images” section is not showing image thumbnails as it should.
- 3 ways to kick-start your SEO in 2018
Jan 16, 2018 by Casie Gillette
The new year is a great time to take a step back and review your campaigns to see where you can make improvements. Columnist Casie Gillette shares her ideas for starting off 2018 right with SEO.
- Katy Jurado Google doodle marks 94th birthday of film star from the Golden Age of Mexican cinema
Jan 16, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
Born in Guadalajara, Mexico, Jurado won a Best Supporting Actress Golden Globe Award for her role in the 1952 Hollywood classic “High Noon.”
- Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2018 Google doodle honors Dr. King & his dream for a better world
Jan 15, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
The image was designed by guest artist Cannaday Chapman and created in collaboration with the Black Googlers Network.
- Understanding AdWords keyword match types for manufacturers
Jan 15, 2018 by Dianna Huff
With much of AdWords’ help documentation geared towards retailers, it can be confusing for manufacturers to figure out how best to utilize the platform. This guide to match types for manufacturers from columnist Dianna Huff can help.
- Zhou Youguang Google doodle honors Chinese linguist known as the ‘Father of Pinyin’
Jan 13, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
Youguang’s work helped bridge multiple Chinese dialects into a written language.
- Search Engine Land’s Community Corner: Holiday retail results, Search Engine Land Awards and more
Jan 12, 2018 by Ginny Marvin
I hope you’ve had a great week as the new year truly kicked into gear. Calling all incredible search marketers (psst, that’s you)! Entries for this year’s Search Engine Land Awards are now open! Our fourth annual awards event will be held at SMX Advanced in Seattle this June. With more than 25 categories across […]
- Search strategies — Learn what worked and what didn’t for the 2017 holiday season
Jan 16, 2018 by Digital Marketing Depot
This Thursday, join our experts as we explore how search marketing strategies fared in the 2017 holiday season. We’ll share results of a year-end survey that reveals how marketers adjusted their search strategies in 2017 and take a look at overall results of the shopping season to see if those efforts paid off. We’ll also […]
