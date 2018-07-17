SearchCap: Google Image search, Google AMP Stories, picking link partners & more
Debra Mastaler on July 17, 2018 at 4:12 pm
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- 15 checks you should make when choosing a link partner
Jul 17, 2018 by Julie Joyce
How can you best evaluate a site to determine whether it’s a good linking partner? Contributor Julie Joyce outlines 15 things you need to check including site hacks, poor quality content, traffic and more.
- Google Image search updates referrer URL to help publishers track image search traffic
Jul 17, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
In coming months, the Google Image search referral URL will be changing. Make sure your software tools are ready.
- Google releases AMP Stories v1.0 with new features, including an ads beta for DFP users
Jul 17, 2018 by Ginny Marvin
AMP Stories is now available to all developers.
- Google expands job search to the UK
Jul 17, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
After launching Google job search features a year ago in the US, Google has expanded it to the UK and several other countries.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Report: After purging locked accounts from follower lists, Twitter’s own account takes the biggest hit
Jul 17, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
Most accounts with significant follower numbers lost less than 3% of their following, although some lost up to 5%.
- Snapchat partners with 4 news discovery platforms to help push content beyond the app
Jul 17, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
Storyful, NewsWhip, SAM Desk and Tagboard will now be able to share Snapchat content via the app’s Story Kit API.
- Amazon trumpets Prime Day success despite myriad glitches and problems
Jul 17, 2018 by Greg Sterling
But analyst firm says Prime membership growth has dropped from 35% to 12% and will continue to slow.
- Rent, buy or train? How to accelerate strategic marketing operations
Jul 17, 2018 by Debbie Qaqish
Selecting martech stack elements is one thing, but finding the humans to use them is quite another. Contributor Debbie Qaqish discusses challenges and solutions MO leaders have in finding key hires.
- Connect with passionate marketers — rates increase next week!
Jul 17, 2018 by Marketing Land
There are others like you. We’ve met tens of thousands of them. People who share your passion for harnessing the potential of modern marketing and marketing technologies. People who implement best practices… and occasionally color outside the lines to get results. Discover, learn and connect with them at MarTech® October 1-3 in Boston.
- Clinch launches tool to dynamically generate ads for Instagram stories
Jul 17, 2018 by Barry Levine
The firm says this is the first such tool to automate the creation and optimization of media ads for Instagram Stories at scale.
- Salesforce adds more intelligence with Datorama purchase
Jul 17, 2018 by Barry Levine
The AI-powered marketing analytics platform will help the CRM leader generate insights from multiple data streams.
- OneTrust releases first free assessment tool for the new California privacy law
Jul 17, 2018 by Barry Levine
The company is adding the emerging California privacy requirements, as well as those of other states and countries, to its GDPR-ready Compliance suite.
- Amazon crashes on Prime Day, creating a less than prime shopping experience
Jul 16, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
The e-commerce site began experiencing problems shortly after its 3:00 p.m. ET start time.
Search News From Around The Web:
- Everything You Need to Know to Get a Google AdWords Certification, Adespresso
- 7 Most Important Google Analytics Metrics Every Business Should Track, Monster Insights
- How to Lose Half of Your Mobile Visitors in 3 Seconds or Less, Business 2 Community
- How to Monitor Your Competitors to Increase Conversions, Convince and Convert
- Memo to the Modern Marketer: It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like an Online Christmas, Searchmetrics
- Small Business Guide to the Google Universe, Duct Tape Marketing
We're listening.
Have something to say about this article? Share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or our LinkedIn Group.