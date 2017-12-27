Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: Google images, algorithm updates & top in 2018
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- What to watch for in 2018: Mobile SEO predictions
Dec 27, 2017 by Cindy Krum
Mobile SEO expert Cindy Krum shares her predictions for where mobile is headed in 2018 and dives deep into how current trends fit into the impending mobile-first index.
- PPC insights: Our top SEM columns of 2017
Dec 27, 2017 by Jessica Thompson
2017 marked yet another eventful year for the SEM industry, and there was no shortage of great content to guide readers through it. See which topics were most popular with Search Engine Land’s PPC community in our top 10 paid search columns of the year.
- From algo to aggro: How SEOs really feel about Google algorithm updates
Dec 27, 2017 by Jamie Pitman
Algorithm updates got you down? You’re not alone. Columnist Jamie Pitman shares highlights from a BrightLocal survey seeking to understand the ways that algorithm updates impact SEO practitioners’ jobs.
- Google image search results tests new related searches box
Dec 27, 2017 by Barry Schwartz
Google is at it again, now testing a new way for searchers to expand their queries in image search on mobile.
- Marlene Dietrich Google doodle honors the legendary actress’s career
Dec 27, 2017 by Barry Schwartz
Actress, humanitarian, star and icon gets a Google logo on what would have been her 116th birthday.
