Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

What to watch for in 2018: Mobile SEO predictions

Dec 27, 2017 by Cindy Krum Mobile SEO expert Cindy Krum shares her predictions for where mobile is headed in 2018 and dives deep into how current trends fit into the impending mobile-first index.

PPC insights: Our top SEM columns of 2017

Dec 27, 2017 by Jessica Thompson 2017 marked yet another eventful year for the SEM industry, and there was no shortage of great content to guide readers through it. See which topics were most popular with Search Engine Land’s PPC community in our top 10 paid search columns of the year.

From algo to aggro: How SEOs really feel about Google algorithm updates

Dec 27, 2017 by Jamie Pitman Algorithm updates got you down? You’re not alone. Columnist Jamie Pitman shares highlights from a BrightLocal survey seeking to understand the ways that algorithm updates impact SEO practitioners’ jobs.

Google image search results tests new related searches box

Dec 27, 2017 by Barry Schwartz Google is at it again, now testing a new way for searchers to expand their queries in image search on mobile.