Google Images update: Captions added to images, pulled from the page title tag

Mar 13, 2018 by Michelle Robbins To add more context to image results, Google will now display a caption with images in mobile Images search results.

Optimize for voice search by keeping it short and to the point

Mar 13, 2018 by Dave Davies Contributor Dave Davies explains the many layers and aspects of Google Voice Search and how to optimize your content for it.

Notes are coming to AdWords, plus Recommendations & an Account Performance Score

Mar 13, 2018 by Ginny Marvin Google has announced several productivity updates for the new AdWords interface, including the ability to note important changes right in the UI.