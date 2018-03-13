Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: Google Images with captions, AdWords notes & AdWords message reports
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Google Images update: Captions added to images, pulled from the page title tag
Mar 13, 2018 by Michelle Robbins
To add more context to image results, Google will now display a caption with images in mobile Images search results.
- Optimize for voice search by keeping it short and to the point
Mar 13, 2018 by Dave Davies
Contributor Dave Davies explains the many layers and aspects of Google Voice Search and how to optimize your content for it.
- Notes are coming to AdWords, plus Recommendations & an Account Performance Score
Mar 13, 2018 by Ginny Marvin
Google has announced several productivity updates for the new AdWords interface, including the ability to note important changes right in the UI.
- Chat rate is the new CTR for AdWords message extensions
Mar 12, 2018 by Greg Sterling
Google is rolling out message reporting metrics in the next few weeks for the US, the UK, Canada and other countries.
