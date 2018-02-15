Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Google Image Search removes View Image button and Search by Image feature

Feb 15, 2018 by Barry Schwartz After making a deal with Getty Images, Google has revamped some of their image search features and user experience.

Advanced Strategies for Effective Shopping Campaigns

Feb 15, 2018 by Digital Marketing Depot On February 22, join Search Engine Land’s Ginny Marvin and other paid digital experts as they explore the challenging retail shopping landscape and provide strategies and techniques to maximize your results. We’ll discuss how to use feed management to optimize your Shopping ad campaigns, as well as more efficient bidding strategies that will improve your […]

Tracking the ROI of organic search for B2B

Feb 15, 2018 by Janet Driscoll Miller Contributor Janet Driscoll Miller explains how to calculate the revenue contribution of organic search and why it can be a more powerful metric than rankings alone.

Google Maps for iOS catches up with Android version, adds driving directions, transit info & explore nearby

Feb 15, 2018 by Barry Schwartz A year after bringing real-time information within Google Maps for Android, Google has now released it for iOS devices.

Making website speed and performance part of your SEO routine

Feb 15, 2018 by Bobby Lyons Monitoring webpage performance is key to avoiding setbacks when algorithms change. Contributor Bobby Lyons points out ways to adapt everyday SEO activities so a website will thrive regardless of algorithm updates.