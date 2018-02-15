Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: Google Images changes, Google Maps iOS app update & SEO ROI
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Google Image Search removes View Image button and Search by Image feature
Feb 15, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
After making a deal with Getty Images, Google has revamped some of their image search features and user experience.
- Advanced Strategies for Effective Shopping Campaigns
Feb 15, 2018 by Digital Marketing Depot
On February 22, join Search Engine Land’s Ginny Marvin and other paid digital experts as they explore the challenging retail shopping landscape and provide strategies and techniques to maximize your results. We’ll discuss how to use feed management to optimize your Shopping ad campaigns, as well as more efficient bidding strategies that will improve your […]
- Tracking the ROI of organic search for B2B
Feb 15, 2018 by Janet Driscoll Miller
Contributor Janet Driscoll Miller explains how to calculate the revenue contribution of organic search and why it can be a more powerful metric than rankings alone.
- Google Maps for iOS catches up with Android version, adds driving directions, transit info & explore nearby
Feb 15, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
A year after bringing real-time information within Google Maps for Android, Google has now released it for iOS devices.
- Making website speed and performance part of your SEO routine
Feb 15, 2018 by Bobby Lyons
Monitoring webpage performance is key to avoiding setbacks when algorithms change. Contributor Bobby Lyons points out ways to adapt everyday SEO activities so a website will thrive regardless of algorithm updates.
- All the right marketing technology for advanced TV media buying
Feb 15, 2018 by Sponsored Content: LiveRamp
Every marketer, regardless of discipline, has a holy grail in mind. For analysts, it may be having a holistic view of the customer journey. For creatives, it may be having the team and tools to conceptualize and generate impactful experiences. And for media buyers, it may be the ability to take a single media plan […]
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Busting e-commerce myths that lead to bad marketing decisions
- Branch rolls out Universal Ads across mobile, web and native apps
- Outbrain launches Sphere, a platform for content recommendations between premium publishers
- Tru Optik leads consumer privacy initiative for OTT TV
- How Intel uses real-life stories to build campaigns around its B2B technology solutions
- Vimeo’s live simulcasting to Facebook, YouTube, Twitch, Periscope comes with a catch
- FAQ: Google Chrome ad blocking is here. Everything you need to know
- All the right marketing technology for advanced TV media buying
- How do you optimize content for a voice-first world?
- Google says 100+ ad networks support AMP, releases 3rd-party technology support
Search News From Around The Web:
- Google Blogsearch Ping Going Away, Search Engine Roundtable
- 4 SEO Survival Tips for the Voice Search Revolution, WordStream
- Do Citations Still Matter For Dominating Local SEO?, Receptional Ltd
- Google Changes How they Understand Place Names in a Knowledge Graph, Go Fish Digital
- How Much Progress Should You See After a Year of SEO?, Search Engine Guide
- If you can’t measure it you can’t improve it: IndexWatch 2017 – the Losers in Google UK, SISTRIX
- Steal Our SEO Report Template (and Make it Even Better), ahrefs.com
- The beginner’s guide to – the NEW – Google Search Console, Yoast
- We’ve boosted the data in our Compare Summary Tool, Majestic Blog
- Yandex Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2017 Financial Results (NASDAQ:YNDX), Yandex
We're listening.
Have something to say about this article? Share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or our LinkedIn Group.