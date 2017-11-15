Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: Google job search, Firefox picks Google & Bing Black Friday
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Google adds new features to its job listings search tool released earlier this year
Nov 15, 2017 by Amy Gesenhues
Salary, location and application details are now included directly in job listing search results.
- Understanding the interplay of SEO and a 5-star reputation
Nov 15, 2017 by Stephan Spencer
How do online reviews impact search visibility, and what can you do to improve your online reputation? Columnist Stephan Spencer addresses these questions and more.
- Google News adds new referral URL source that publishers should begin tracking
Nov 15, 2017 by Barry Schwartz
Google tells publishers to add news.url.google.com to the Google News referral tracking sources.
- Mozilla drops Yahoo search for Google with new Firefox Quantum browser release
Nov 14, 2017 by Barry Schwartz
After a three year partnership with Yahoo, Mozilla has switched their default search provider for Firefox back to Google.
- Bing launches 2017 Black Friday ads, expands list of delivery services for package-tracking search feature
Nov 14, 2017 by Amy Gesenhues
Bing also announced new weather and sports-related search updates and a photo contest.
- 7 Google tips to supercharge your Shopping ads
Nov 15, 2017 by Matt Lawson
Shopping ads promote your online and local inventory. Columnist and Googler Matt Lawson reveals seven ways to get the most from your campaigns.
