Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Google adds new features to its job listings search tool released earlier this year

Nov 15, 2017 by Amy Gesenhues Salary, location and application details are now included directly in job listing search results.

Understanding the interplay of SEO and a 5-star reputation

Nov 15, 2017 by Stephan Spencer How do online reviews impact search visibility, and what can you do to improve your online reputation? Columnist Stephan Spencer addresses these questions and more.

Google News adds new referral URL source that publishers should begin tracking

Nov 15, 2017 by Barry Schwartz Google tells publishers to add news.url.google.com to the Google News referral tracking sources.

Mozilla drops Yahoo search for Google with new Firefox Quantum browser release

Nov 14, 2017 by Barry Schwartz After a three year partnership with Yahoo, Mozilla has switched their default search provider for Firefox back to Google.

Bing launches 2017 Black Friday ads, expands list of delivery services for package-tracking search feature

Nov 14, 2017 by Amy Gesenhues Bing also announced new weather and sports-related search updates and a photo contest.