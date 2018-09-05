SearchCap: Google launches Google Dataset Search, insider look at SMX East & more
Debra Mastaler on September 5, 2018 at 4:00 pm
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Here’s an exclusive insider look at SMX East
Sep 5, 2018 by Chris Sherman
Search Engine Land’s SMX® East returns October 24-25. We’re bringing a revamped, updated agenda and more than 50 world-class speakers to NYC, and we can’t wait to see you there. If you’re involved in SEO, SEM, marketing, content, social media or any other customer-facing activity, you owe it to yourself to attend.
- Avoid the 8 most common pitfalls of automated bidding
Sep 5, 2018 by Frederick Vallaeys
With more and more PPC tasks becoming automated, it’s important to understand the limitations of automation. Here are eight of the most common issues to avoid when moving from manual to automated bidding.
- Google Dataset Search: A new search service to find data from sciences, government, some news organizations
Sep 5, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
Using dataset schema, you can mark up your data to get it included in the new Google Dataset Search engine.
- Here’s how to ‘expertly’ hit a link-building home run
Sep 5, 2018 by Jeremy Knauff
Use expert opinions in content so when you build it, the links will come.
- Google Chrome now shows search result answers in the omnibox by default
Sep 5, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
Chrome 69, Google’s latest browser version, also removes the green label for HTTPS URLs.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Instagram rumored to be moving further into e-commerce with a stand-alone shopping app
Sep 5, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
According to reports, users would be able to search for products and make purchases directly in the app. Instagram has declined to comment.
- Pew survey finds marked decline in Facebook user engagement since March
Sep 5, 2018 by Greg Sterling
Just over half have also adjusted their privacy settings.
- Lithium and Spredfast merge into a social management/customer care platform
Sep 5, 2018 by Barry Levine
The companies said that each boosted the other’s weak spot.
- Martech continues its explosive growth, but are we facing an overload?
Sep 5, 2018 by Robin Kurzer
No, say Scott Brinker and Anand Thaker with a webinar that helps marketers cut through the fluff and hype and build a martech stack that’s right for them.
- Google, IAB Europe still negotiating GDPR Consent Framework implementation
Sep 5, 2018 by Robin Kurzer
Google has yet to launch its consent management platform.
- Aetna’s Shiva Mirhosseini: Like any good relationship, sales tech & martech teams need incentive to connect with each other
Sep 5, 2018 by Robin Kurzer
A good ‘marriage’ requires an understanding of how each team can benefit from the partnership.
- Complaints to the ICO have spiked since GDPR came into effect in May
Sep 5, 2018 by Robin Kurzer
If related to GDPR, the bump serves as a preview to US companies that will soon be grappling with their own states’ data privacy laws.
- Good riddance to social media mass production
Sep 5, 2018 by Mark Traphagen
Social media marketing is in a near-crisis situation. Here’s what marketers must do to survive and thrive.
- Opinion: Is Nike’s Colin Kaepernick ‘Just Do It’ deal really stupid — or incredibly shrewd?
Sep 4, 2018 by Greg Sterling
The apparel giant might have intentionally embraced controversy for longer-term gains with key audiences.
- SurveyMonkey files to go public
Sep 4, 2018 by Barry Levine
Though still unprofitable, the online survey platform has annual revenue over $200 million and a large user base.
Search News From Around The Web:
- Google: This is how you use alt text, twitter.com
- Pain-Point SEO: How to Produce SEO Content That Drives Conversions, Grow and Convert
- SEO Quick wins: finding meta data optimisation opportunities with Data Studio, NotProvided
- AI and Bid Modifiers: When It Works and When It Doesn’t, Acquisio
- How To Find Things In Google Analytics Without Losing Your Mind, Portent
- Managing GMB at Scale: How to Bulk Upload and Bulk Verify Listings, BrightLocal
- Our Favorite Hidden Gems for Optimization & Account Analysis, Clix Marketing
- Tips to Drive Local Search Traffic with Google Ads, PPC.org
- What if people copy content from your site?, Yoast
We're listening.
Have something to say about this article? Share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or our LinkedIn Group.