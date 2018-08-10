SearchCap: Google launches video cameos, state of local marketing report & more
Debra Mastaler on August 10, 2018 at 4:00 pm
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Cameos on Google: How famous people get their video answers into Google search
Aug 10, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
With new iOS app, celebrities answer questions in short videos that then appear in search results.
- State of Local Marketing Report 2018
Aug 10, 2018 by Digital Marketing Depot
BrandMuscle’s ‘State of Local Marketing Report’ analyzes key trends that impact marketing leaders, serving as a yearly barometer of wins and opportunities in local marketing. The 2018 report: Includes insights based on 2,700+ survey responses from local business partners Analyzes 150K+ data points on local and channel marketing.
- Search in Pics: Android Pie statue, IE logo Post-it notes & Google’s yellow submarine
Aug 10, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more. Android Pie statue erected at GooglePlex.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- The science of storytelling
Aug 10, 2018 by Peter Minnium
The importance of storytelling has become universally accepted in today’s marketing world, but why does it work so well? Contributor Peter Minnium delves into the biological underpinnings of how stories affect us.
- Quantcast reports more than 90% of visitors to EU domains grant GDPR consent
Aug 10, 2018 by Barry Levine
About 81 percent of visitors say yes to every consent choice, according to this consent management platform.
- CDPs: Why now?
Aug 10, 2018 by Barry Levine
Our new MarTech Intelligence report on choosing a CDP vendor elicits an inquiry into how this category emerged only recently, after years of hype about “a single view of the customer.”
- Facebook to reveal country of origin behind Pages
Aug 10, 2018 by Greg Sterling
New authorization for Pages “with large US audiences” will prevent posting by those who decline to complete the process.
- How to rev up your page speed for better website performance
Aug 10, 2018 by Jeremy Knauff
Improving page speed isn’t some arcane and mysterious dark art. Contributor Jeremy Knauff reviews everything from plug-ins to CDNs and points out what you can do to improve your page speed without a bunch of hocus-pocus.
- Structuring paid search campaigns: Segmentation vs. aggregation
Aug 10, 2018 by Megan Taggart
Contributor Megan Taggart recommends regularly auditing paid search accounts to assess the need for segmentation or aggregation which will bring value to your marketing programs.
- 5,000+ Martech Tools: What’s a marketer to do?
Aug 10, 2018 by Digital Marketing Depot
You’ve seen the martech landscape graphic with 5,000+ logos. You’re adept at marketing automation, data crunching and multichannel campaign analysis. You (think you) know the difference between a CDP, DMP and iPaaS.
- The ultimate guide to using Bing Webmaster Tools – Part 2
Aug 10, 2018 by Christi Olson
In Part 2 of this series on Bing Webmaster Tools, contributor and Bing Chief Evangelist Christi Olson reviews four BWT sections: My Sites, Dashboards, Configure My Site and Reports & Data.
- How to take advantage of Facebook’s Advanced Matching Pixel
Aug 9, 2018 by Justin Freid
If you’re not using Facebook’s Advanced Matching Pixel, contributor Justin Freid says you’re missing out — and he explains why you need to adopt it.
Search News From Around The Web:
- Google’s August algorithm update strengthens as roll-out continues., Sistrix
- How Marketers Can Deal with Data Over a Million Rows, ipullrank
We're listening.
Have something to say about this article? Share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or our LinkedIn Group.