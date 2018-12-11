Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Learn how third-party sellers, backlinks and a clearly defined niche can leverage SEO opportunities.

Now that Lens is no longer buried in Google Photos we’ll see more rapid adoption of visual search.

Dec 11, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues The test inventory will be available in Facebook and Marketplace search results.

Dec 11, 2018 by Greg Sterling If millions of people start listening to Alexa read their email, email marketers will have to adapt to avoid deletion.

Dec 11, 2018 by Ginny Marvin The new programmatic marketplace will launch at the start of the new year.

Dec 11, 2018 by Andrew Waber Capture customers with product titles that address nuanced needs and wants rather than sacrificing margins to win sales.

Dec 11, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues Marketing Land polled marketers about whether or not the Time Well Spent movement plays into their social media plans. Here’s what we learned.

Dec 11, 2018 by Adam Corey Brands should take preventative measures to protect their businesses from costly mistakes and survive in a highly competitive industry.

Dec 11, 2018 by Sponsored Content: OnCrawl As impressive as machine learning and algorithm-based intelligence can be, they often lack something that comes naturally to humans: common sense. It’s common knowledge that putting the same content on multiple pages produces duplicate content. But what if you create pages about similar things, with differences that matter? Algorithms flag them as duplicates, though humans […]