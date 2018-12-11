SearchCap: Google Lens for iOS, Facebook search ads & eCommerce SEO
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Facebook starts testing ads in search results
Dec 11, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
The test inventory will be available in Facebook and Marketplace search results.
- Google Lens goes live for search on iOS: We tested it out
Dec 11, 2018 by Greg Sterling
Now that Lens is no longer buried in Google Photos we’ll see more rapid adoption of visual search.
- How 3 SEO strategies built today’s eCommerce giants
Dec 11, 2018 by Manish Dudharejia
Learn how third-party sellers, backlinks and a clearly defined niche can leverage SEO opportunities.
- Human vs machine intelligence: how to win when ‘duplicate’ content is unique
Dec 11, 2018 by Sponsored Content: OnCrawl
As impressive as machine learning and algorithm-based intelligence can be, they often lack something that comes naturally to humans: common sense. It’s common knowledge that putting the same content on multiple pages produces duplicate content. But what if you create pages about similar things, with differences that matter? Algorithms flag them as duplicates, though humans […]
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- What email marketers should know about Alexa’s latest feature
Dec 11, 2018 by Greg Sterling
If millions of people start listening to Alexa read their email, email marketers will have to adapt to avoid deletion.
- Hulu launches new private marketplace for its OTT ad inventory
Dec 11, 2018 by Ginny Marvin
The new programmatic marketplace will launch at the start of the new year.
- Product pages are the new packaging: Think beyond lower prices to win online
Dec 11, 2018 by Andrew Waber
Capture customers with product titles that address nuanced needs and wants rather than sacrificing margins to win sales.
- Marketers say Time Well Spent movement isn’t influencing social media plans
Dec 11, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
Marketing Land polled marketers about whether or not the Time Well Spent movement plays into their social media plans. Here’s what we learned.
- How to vaccinate your data from potential exposure
Dec 11, 2018 by Adam Corey
Brands should take preventative measures to protect their businesses from costly mistakes and survive in a highly competitive industry.
- LivePerson’s Maven bot platform puts conversational AI in customer agents’ hands
Dec 10, 2018 by Barry Levine
Maven can make recommendations for chatbots — from LivePerson or other platforms — to take over conversations, based on customer intent in a live text chat.
Search News From Around The Web:
We're listening.
