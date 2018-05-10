SearchCap: Google Lens, WordStream acquired & IAB report
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- IAB: Search, the largest category of digital ad spending, generated $40.6B in 2017
May 10, 2018 by Greg Sterling
Mobile was responsible for 54 percent of paid-search ad revenue last year.
- Ask the SMXperts: The latest in advanced technical SEO
May 10, 2018 by Debra Mastaler
SMXperts Dawn Anderson, Bastian Grimm and Brian Weiss answer technical SEO questions on time to first meaningful paint, indexation and crawling controls, challenges associated with voice search and more.
- What is ‘Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS)?’ Learn everything you need to know
May 10, 2018 by Digital Marketing Depot
It’s no secret that marketing organizations have been overwhelmed by the volume of Big Data now residing in department silos throughout the enterprise. Increasingly, marketing leaders are responsible for purchasing and managing a growing ecosystem of martech applications that enable business users to collect, analyze and act on customer data. Integrating the data housed in […]
- Search marketing software company WordStream acquired by Gannett for $150M
May 10, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
Founded in 2007, the popular PPC management tool has been sold.
- Google Lens improvements ready visual search and AR for mainstream adoption
May 10, 2018 by Greg Sterling
Better text recognition, lookalike search and real-time functionality are upgrades.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- IAB says digital ad revenues up 21% to $88B in 2017. Left unsaid: The duopoly dominated that growth
- What is ad effectiveness, and how does it help your business?
- Fuel Cycle expands its audience research platform with launch of exchange for third-party tools
- As GDPR approaches, marketers are moving away from their reliance on third-party data
- Android P: AI inside and simplification outside
Search News From Around The Web:
- 100 things we announced at I/O ‘18, Google Blog
- 5 Common Types of SPAM & How You Can Protect Yourself Against Them, cognitiveseo.com
- Announcing the Art and Science of ‘Why Bing?’ webcast, Bing Ads Blog
- Can You Optimize for Google’s “Zero Results” Answers?, Raven Blog
- Google Datasets Structured Data May Rollout Soon?, Search Engine Roundtable
- Google Penalties: How to Find, Fix, and Avoid (An Expert Guide), ahrefs.com
- The 10 SEO ranking factors we know to be true, Kevin Indig
- Who’s Stealing my Images? Guide to Reverse Image Search, Hallam Internet
We're listening.
Have something to say about this article? Share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or our LinkedIn Group.