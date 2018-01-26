Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Google Bulletin: Hyperlocal news, Nextdoor competitor or both?

Jan 26, 2018 by Greg Sterling Google has already proven it can crowdsource local content at scale through its Local Guides program.

Survey: People becoming less inhibited about using voice search in public

Jan 26, 2018 by Greg Sterling Texting is the most common use case for voice, and men use voice search more than women, according to new data from Stone Temple Consulting.

Back to the basics: Beyond ranking factors

Jan 26, 2018 by Garrett Mehrguth Ranking factors are important, but is that really what you should be focusing on? Columnist Garrett Mehrguth believes marketers need to first turn their attention to design, audience research, content and attribution.

Wilder Penfield Google doodle spotlights neurosurgeon once considered the ‘Greatest Living Canadian’

Jan 26, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues Penfield’s research in brain mapping led to groundbreaking advancements in the treatment of epilepsy.

5 New Year’s resolutions for your PPC campaigns

Jan 26, 2018 by Mona Elesseily Contributor Mona Elesseily shares her insights on fine-tuning your PPC campaigns for 2018 and beyond.

Facebook updates branded content policy to clarify what qualifies as content

Jan 26, 2018 by Tim Peterson Facebook will bar publishers and creators from using its branded content tagging tool to promote content that they were not involved in creating.

Search in Pics: Google bison, bowling balls & game controller tables

Jan 26, 2018 by Barry Schwartz In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more. Meet the Google bison: Source: Twitter Game controller tables at Google office: Source: Instagram Google Chrome […]