SearchCap: Google local news, voice search usage & Facebook content
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Google Bulletin: Hyperlocal news, Nextdoor competitor or both?
Jan 26, 2018 by Greg Sterling
Google has already proven it can crowdsource local content at scale through its Local Guides program.
- Survey: People becoming less inhibited about using voice search in public
Jan 26, 2018 by Greg Sterling
Texting is the most common use case for voice, and men use voice search more than women, according to new data from Stone Temple Consulting.
- Back to the basics: Beyond ranking factors
Jan 26, 2018 by Garrett Mehrguth
Ranking factors are important, but is that really what you should be focusing on? Columnist Garrett Mehrguth believes marketers need to first turn their attention to design, audience research, content and attribution.
- Wilder Penfield Google doodle spotlights neurosurgeon once considered the ‘Greatest Living Canadian’
Jan 26, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
Penfield’s research in brain mapping led to groundbreaking advancements in the treatment of epilepsy.
- 5 New Year’s resolutions for your PPC campaigns
Jan 26, 2018 by Mona Elesseily
Contributor Mona Elesseily shares her insights on fine-tuning your PPC campaigns for 2018 and beyond.
- Facebook updates branded content policy to clarify what qualifies as content
Jan 26, 2018 by Tim Peterson
Facebook will bar publishers and creators from using its branded content tagging tool to promote content that they were not involved in creating.
- Search in Pics: Google bison, bowling balls & game controller tables
Jan 26, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more. Meet the Google bison: Source: Twitter Game controller tables at Google office: Source: Instagram Google Chrome […]
- Marin: Search CPCs outpaced spend growth in Q4 2017
Jan 25, 2018 by Ginny Marvin
Mobile search click costs increased by 25 percent year over year, according to Marin Software’s Q4 2017 reporting.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- 10 tips to stay ahead in digital advertising
- Top B2B lead nurturing strategies for 2018
- Urban Airship adds predictive engagement, email & SMS
- Marketing operations 2.0: Defining the new organizational structure
Search News From Around The Web:
- Google Does Not Use GPS Coordinates Schema In Search, Search Engine Roundtable
- Tracking Hidden Long-Tail Search Traffic, Blind Five Year Old
- Ask Yoast: Switching the TLD of your website, Yoast
- Digesting the GSC Enhancements and How BrightEdge Customers Can Stay Ahead, BrightEdge SEO Blog
- Location History allows Google (GOOG) to track every move you make with an Android phone, Quartz
- Should You Use Enhanced CPC in Your AdWords Campaigns?, Ignite Visibility
