Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Google loses ‘right to be forgotten’ case in UK High Court

Apr 13, 2018 by Greg Sterling Decision likely to spark other appeals to courts by those denied de-listing.

Want to target position 0? Here’s what you need to make that happen

Apr 13, 2018 by Karen Bone Hey Google, how do you become the answer people hear on their voice assistants? Contributor Karen Bone explains how to make that happen by doing your homework on featured snippets.

4 underutilized schema markup opportunities that impact SEO

Apr 13, 2018 by Tony Edward Contributor Tony Edwards recommends taking advantage of little-used brand, image, app and person schema that indirectly help position a website for better rankings.

Research: Google local algorithm uses 2:1 clustering formula

Apr 13, 2018 by Greg Sterling Study identifies Local Pack results distance pattern.