Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: Google loses RTBF case, local pack report & schema SEO
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Google loses ‘right to be forgotten’ case in UK High Court
Apr 13, 2018 by Greg Sterling
Decision likely to spark other appeals to courts by those denied de-listing.
- Want to target position 0? Here’s what you need to make that happen
Apr 13, 2018 by Karen Bone
Hey Google, how do you become the answer people hear on their voice assistants? Contributor Karen Bone explains how to make that happen by doing your homework on featured snippets.
- 4 underutilized schema markup opportunities that impact SEO
Apr 13, 2018 by Tony Edward
Contributor Tony Edwards recommends taking advantage of little-used brand, image, app and person schema that indirectly help position a website for better rankings.
- Research: Google local algorithm uses 2:1 clustering formula
Apr 13, 2018 by Greg Sterling
Study identifies Local Pack results distance pattern.
- Search in Pics: Dog chases Google street view car, Google dumbbells & lots of clocks
Apr 13, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more. This dog chases after a Google street view car: Source: Twitter Google sourdough: Source: Instagram Dumbbells […]
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Did your ad work? The ABC’s of People-Based Testing
- Google’s ‘International Women’s Day’ spot was most watched ad on YouTube in March
- Gmail’s upcoming redesign to include more app integration, smart replies & offline support
- Here’s why 6sense bought ZenIQ
- YouTube to stop supporting third-party ad serving in EU in May, citing GDPR
Search News From Around The Web:
- Google AI can pick out voices in a crowd, Engadget
- Mobile-First Indexing: The Debrief, Seer Interactive
- SEO for Small Business – The Topics, Tactics & Tools, Portent
- Ask Yoast: Optimizing for audio podcasts, Yoast
- Google Granted Patent for “Predicting a User’s Needs for a Particular Context, Go Fish Digital
- Google: Order of H Tags & Search Rankings in Google, The SEM Post
- How To Add Google Search Console To Your Google Shortcut Menu, Search Engine Roundtable
- Improve PPC Call Quality With Call Conversion Tracking, Metric Theory
We're listening.
Have something to say about this article? Share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or our LinkedIn Group.