SearchCap: Google Maps, ads, AMP & search updates
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Google asking dissatisfied searchers to submit questions manually in the search results
May 9, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
If Google doesn’t have content for your query, it may ask you to help content creators to make content that will eventually rank for your query.
- Save the date: SMX East returns to New York City in October
May 9, 2018 by Chris Sherman
Search Engine Land’s SMX East search marketing conference is returning to New York City Oct. 23-25. If you’re involved in marketing, PR, social media or any other customer-facing activity, you owe it to yourself (and your company’s or client’s bottom line) to attend the show. SMX East delivers cutting-edge tips and techniques you’ll put to […]
- Google updates mobile-friendly test, rich results test tools to better support JavaScript sites
May 9, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
Is your site heavily built in JavaScript? No worries. Google just updated two of its popular tools to support it.
- A time-saving free script to keep Ad Grants accounts out of trouble
May 9, 2018 by Frederick Vallaeys
When your free Ad Grants money is in on the line, contributor Frederick Vallaeys recommends an AdWords script that will keep track of your account and keep you from getting slapped with an AdWords account suspension.
- Demoed at Google I/O: AMP cache URLs showing publisher’s URL instead of Google AMP URL
May 9, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
Want to see how the new AMP URLs work in search? Google demoed showing the publisher’s URL over the Google AMP cache URL.
- Google announces ads updates for app developers at Google I/O
May 9, 2018 by Ginny Marvin
Google says 94 billion apps were downloaded from Google Play last year.
- Google Assistant takes center stage at I/O, search takes a back seat
May 8, 2018 by Greg Sterling
Search only mentioned twice in a nearly two-hour keynote that saw a long list of announcements.
- Google Maps redesigns ‘Explore’ tab, launches ‘Your match,’ ‘Group planning’ and ‘For you’ section
May 8, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
Google Maps has announced a whole set of new features at Google I/O around their mapping product.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Facebook reorganizes internal teams, moves existing executives into new leadership roles
- Nanigans, releasing a survey showing that retargeting is ‘broken,’ pitches its solution
- Two kinds of video ads help break through the dilemma of interruptive marketing
- IAB’s Newfronts: Online program makers pitch action, cross-platform mini-brands and the shape of the new TV
- Beyond keywords: What really matters in SEO content
- Ask the SMXpert: Keyword research and copywriting
- Registration for MarTech is open!
Search News From Around The Web:
- Google announces an update to its website optimization tool Lighthouse, TechCrunch
- 8 smart ways to release the untapped potential of your existing backlinks, Majestic Blog
- Early Results from Google Local Search Experiment Campaigns Look Promising, Merkle
- Ethical Paid Search – How to Be Ethical in Today’s Climate, Hallam Internet
- Evaluating and Restructuring Campaigns Efficiently, PPC Hero
- Google bans Irish abortion referendum adverts, The Guardian
- How to Discover and Monitor Bad Backlinks, Moz
- Improve Your SEO Performance Using PPC, SEM Rush
- Why Does Google Want To Limit Organic Results?, RankRanger
We're listening.
Have something to say about this article? Share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or our LinkedIn Group.